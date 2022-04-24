UVa roundup: Cavaliers win second straight ACC men's tennis title

The top-seeded Virginia men’s tennis team won its second straight ACC championship on Sunday with a 4-3 victory over No. 3 seed North Carolina at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia.

The Cavaliers (22-5) rallied after dropping the doubles point, capturing four of the six singles matches to secure the 14th ACC title in program history and second under head coach Andres Pedroso. Virginia’s Ryan Goetz was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“This is what an ACC final should look like every single year,” Pedroso said. “Credit to North Carolina for a hard-fought match and for fighting ‘til the very end. They gave us everything they had and I wish them luck at the NCAA Tournament.”

North Carolina (16-8) started strong by taking the doubles point, capped by Benjamin Sigouin and Peter Murphy’s victory, 7-5, in a tiebreaker at No. 3.

The Tar Heels also got off to a great start in singles, taking the first set in four matches, but Virginia roared back to win all six of the second sets.

UVa’s Gianni Ross won, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 6 to knot the team score, 1-1. Jeffrey Schulenburg battled back to win at No. 3, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2, and Goetz also won in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 4, giving UVa a 3-1 team advantage.

UNC tied the match with wins at No. 5 and No. 1, respectively, as Anuj Watane picked up a 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 victory and Brian Cernoch notched a 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-3 triumph.

The final match at No. 2 singles came down to a third-set tiebreaker, and the Cavaliers’ Inaki Montes grinded out a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3) win to lock up the championship.

“Our guys just showed how tough they are, how resilient they are and all the work that they put in,” Pedroso said. “I’m really proud of them.”

The Cavaliers now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. The field will be announced on May 2 at 6 p.m. during a selection show that will stream online on NCAA.com. Virginia will bring a 17-match win streak into the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re looking forward to the next two, three weeks,” Pedroso said. “We think we have a chance against anyone and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Virginia sweeps Pittsburgh

The Virginia softball team picked up its third ACC series sweep of the season on Sunday with a 10-2 victory in six innings over Pittsburgh at Palmer Park.

With the win, the Cavaliers (26-21, 12-9 ACC) have locked up a spot in the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Mackenzie Wooten (3-0) picked up the win in relief, working 3.2 innings and allowing one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Virginia returns to action on Tuesday when the Cavaliers travel to Longwood. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

Cavaliers fall in ACC final

The Virginia women’s tennis team (20-5) suffered a 4-1 loss to Duke (19-3) in the ACC Tournament championship match on Sunday at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Sophomore Emma Navarro earned the Cavaliers’ point.

“Congratulations to Duke,” Virginia coach Sara O’Leary said “I thought they competed really well.”

Despite Sunday’s loss, O’Leary and the Cavaliers took plenty of positives from their ACC Tournament experience, which saw them earn wins over No. 3 N.C. State and No. 1 North Carolina. Those victories give Virginia confidence heading into the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m super proud of our squad,” O’Leary said. “We beat the No. 3 and No. 1 teams in the country this weekend. This team can play with anyone and they are really believing that. We will learn from today and prepare for NCAA’s in two weeks.”