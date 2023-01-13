UVa roundup: Cavaliers win pair of matches at Virginia Duals

The Virginia wrestling team picked up a pair of wins on Friday on the opening day of the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum.

The Cavaliers (5-1) defeated Ohio, 23-10, and Navy, 29-9, to open up the two-day event.

In Virginia's opening dual with Ohio, the Bobcats won the opening bout before the Wahoos rattled off three straight wins to take the lead for good. Garrett Grice’s bonus-point victory at 133 pounds started the run that was capped by Michael Gioffre’s upset of No. 31 Alec Hagan at 149 pounds.

The teams traded scores in the next three weight classes, with Nick Hamilton’s win over No. 32 Jordan Slivka at 165 pounds providing the other upset of the dual. Virginia would then claim the final three weight classes to lock up the victory.

In the second dual of the day against Navy, Virginia won the first six weight classes on its way to building an insurmountable lead. Brian Courtney provided one of the two Cavalier upsets in the dual as he knocked off No. 14 Josh Koderhandt at 141 pounds in his return to the lineup.

Navy would win three of the final four weight classes with Michael Battista’s win over No. 29 Carson Brewer at 197 pounds closing the scoring for the Hoos.

“We had a great day today," Virginia coach Steve Garland said. "I’m really proud of our guys. We had a lot of guys step up today; with so many injuries and guys out we had to dig deep. Our young guys like Nick Hamilton, Garrett Grice and Michael Gioffre were amazing today. And then we had veterans like Patrick McCormick and Michael Battista getting gritty wins."

Virginia continues competition at the Virginia Duals on Saturday with matchups against Kent State at 1 p.m. and No. 23 Maryland at 2:30 p.m.

"I’m happy but we can’t let off the gas," Garland said. "We have two more tough teams tomorrow.”

Hopkins, Spaanstra taken in NWSL Draft

Virginia's Alexa Spaanstra and Haley Hopkins were selected in the first round of the National Women’s Soccer League collegiate draft on Thursday night.

Spaanstra was taken with the 10th overall pick by Kansas City, while Hopkins was selected with the 11th overall pick by North Carolina. This is the second time that Virginia has had a pair of first round picks in the NWSL. The other came in 2015, when Morgan Gautrat and Danielle Colaprico were both selected in the first round.

Virginia has now had 21 players taken in the NWSL Draft in the 11-year history of the event. At least one UVa player has been selected in every NWSL Draft.

Volleyball team signs N.C. State transfer

The Virginia volleyball team has signed defensive specialist/libero Saskia Hernandez, the school announced this week. Hernandez is set to enroll at UVa immediately after a two-year stint at N.C. State.

In 2022, Hernandez redshirted and did not appear in any matches for the Wolfpack. As a true freshman in 2021, she played in six contests and logged 18 sets. Hernandez recorded 23 digs on the season, including a season-high six digs against then-No. 4 Pittsburgh on Sept. 26, 2021.

Hernandez is the youngest of five kids, including her two older sisters Sylvia and Priscilla Hernandez. Sylvia played at the University of Miami from 2014-17, while Priscilla was at Miami from 2018-21 before transferring to N.C. State in 2022 alongside Saskia. Her parents, Henry and Sylvia Hernandez, also competed at Miami with her mother running track and her father playing baseball.

“Throughout the recruiting process it was easy to see that Saskia would be a great fit for our program,” Virginia coach Shannon Wells said. “She has high expectations of herself on and off the court and wants to be surrounded by the best. Saskia has grown up in a family of elite athletes and knows what it takes to excel at the highest level. We are excited for her to join our program this semester as she trains and competes to earn the starting libero position this Fall.”