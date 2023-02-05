The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team secured its fourth straight MASC Team Championship with an 8-1 victory over No. 7 Drexel on Sunday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center.

UVa was down 1-0 then Taha Dinana tied the match up 1-1 with a 3-0 win at No. 3. The Cavaliers took a 2-1 lead after Aly Hussein won 3-1 at the No. 1 position. Tyler Mackesy only lost seven points in his 3-0 win at nine to give the Cavaliers a 3-1 advantage.

It was a battle at the six position, where UVa’s CJ Baldini and Drexel’s Filip Krueger traded the lead multiple times in the tiebreaking fifth game. The match lasted almost an hour and half but eventually Baldini secured the two-point lead to win 3-2.

Shortly after that, Myles McIntyre clinched the championship for Virginia with a 3-1 win at eight. JP Tew came back to win 3-1 after dropping the first game at four. Omar El Torkey completed his win right after, taking a 3-0 victory at the No. 2 position.

Cullen Little fought back down 2-0 to win the next three games, including a 15-13 win in the fourth to take a 3-2 win at five and close out the match.

No. 1 men's tennis sweeps Radford

The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team (7-1) closed out the weekend with a 7-0 victory over Radford (0-3) on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers won the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Virginia took a 6-0 lead with straight-set wins on courts one through five.

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg played on the top court, winning 6-2, 6-2. Iñaki Montes had the most dominant victory, winning 6-0, 6-1 on court two. Freshman Doug Yaffa won his first set on court five in a tiebreaker and then dominated his second set, 6-0. William Woodall preserved the shutout by winning a third-set super tiebreaker 10-1.

This was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

No. 7 women's tennis blanks W&M

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (5-0) picked up a 7-0 victory over William & Mary (2-1) on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers cruised through the doubles point, winning 6-0 and 6-1 on the top two courts, and then picked up six straight-set victories in singles. Nicole Kiefer closed out the match with a 6-4, 6-1 victory on court six.

Virginia won all six second sets by 6-1 scores. This was the final tune-up for Virginia before heading to Seattle next week to compete at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 10-13. Tournament draws and match times will be announced later this week.

Cavalier Invite concludes

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams closed out the Cavalier Invite on Sunday afternoon at the UVa Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Freshman Izzy Bradley, a former Monticello High School standout, swam a season-best time to win the 200-yard backstroke. Sophomore Kate Morris finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a 50.33, graduate student Jaycee Yegher won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:09.83 and junior Sam Baron improved her season-best time in the 200-yard butterfly with a 1:55.88 in a first-place effort.

In the men's competition, junior Addie Laurencelle finished first in the 100-yard freestyle in 44.32. Freshman Matthew Heilmann, a former Western Albemarle star, clocked in first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a 1:59.07, the third fastest swimmer for the Cavaliers this season in the event.

Junior Jack Moore won the 200-yard butterfly with a season-best swim of 1:47.48. while freshman Alex Hotta clocked a season-best time in the 1650-yard freestyle, finishing in 15:34.44.

No. 7 women's squash falls in final

The No. 7 Virginia women’s squash team finished as the runner-up at the 2023 MASC Championship after falling 6-3 to No. 4 Drexel on Sunday morning at the McArthur Squash Center.

Meagan Best put UVa on the board first with a decisive 3-0 victory over Drexel’s Alina Bushma at the No. 1 position. Lina Tammam put the Cavaliers up 2-0 with her 3-1 win at No. 3. Drexel came back to tie it up with wins at six and seven. UVa’s Sydney Maxwell and Maureen Foley battled in five-game matches but eventually fell 3-2.

Nicolina Tessitore fell at eight and Eliza Mills won her first game but eventually fell 3-1 at nine. Olivia Walsh battled back after dropping the first game to win 3-1 and remain unbeaten this season.

Emma Jinks fell 3-0 at four and Maria Moya dropped a 3-1 decision at two.