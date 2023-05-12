No. 9 Virginia won all five of its heats on Friday during the first day of the ACC Rowing Championship on Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C.

The Cavaliers won their respective heats in the Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four to advance to the grand final in each event Saturday.

“We had a great morning and I’m proud of their effort,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said after Friday’s races. “Tomorrow is another day though and the finals are another level, so we need to be ready.”

UVa will seek its 13th straight ACC rowing championship on Saturday. The Cavaliers have captured 86 of the previous 95 events at the conference championship. Virginia has also raced to ACC titles in 21 of the 22 ACC championship regattas.

The ACC Rowing Championship concludes Saturday morning beginning at 8:05 a.m. with the Petite Final of the Third Varsity Eight race. The finals will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and the ESPN App.

Daly joins men’s golf program

On Friday, Virginia men’s golf coach Bowen Sargent announced the addition of Henry Daly to the Cavaliers’ roster starting this fall. Daly is a transfer from Rice, where he played his freshman season in 2022-23.

Daly played four events during the fall semester for the Owls, recording top-20 finishes in each tournament. In 11 rounds of action, he posted a 70.91 stroke average with a low round of 67. His top finish was a seventh-place showing at the Temptest Collegiate, where he shot 1-under 215. He led Rice in the team’s season opener with a 12th-place showing at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, shooting 6-under 210.

“Being a transfer, and having college experience, will be valuable for our team next year,” Sargent said. “Next year we’ll have a little bit of a void in our roster and he can step right into the lineup. I’ve always found that kids who have played at the international level, they are probably a little more mature, and a little more experienced because of the travel conditions, the different courses and the weather they have to contend with in Europe.

“We’re excited to have him join the program. Hopefully he can help to fill the spot that Pete (Bovari), Jaron (Leasure) and Jack (Montague) create with their graduation.”