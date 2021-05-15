UVa roundup: Cavaliers win 11 consecutive ACC rowing title

Foster also reset his own school record in winning his second consecutive ACC outdoor high jump title and his third overall. He also won the 2020 ACC indoor event.

Foster’s top height was 2.27 meters (7’ 5.25”) that he cleared on his first attempt. Florida State’s Jordan Wesner also cleared the mark but recorded a miss on his first try which gave the advantage to Foster. He became the first Cavalier to win two ACC titles in the event.

Romero, a freshman, picked up his first conference title in the discus. He grabbed the lead during the first round with a throw of 60.27 meters but then Clemson sophomore Roje Stona passed him with a toss of 60.58 meters in the second round. Stona kept that lead until the sixth and final attempt when Romero recorded his winning throw of 61.21 meters (200’ 10”). His victory marked the sixth time since 2012 a Cavalier thrower has won the ACC discus title.

Meyer was entered in two races – the 1500 meters and 800 meters – during Saturday’s competition. In her first event, the 1500 meters, she found herself boxed in behind a pack of five runners heading into the final 200 meters of the race. The graduate student relied on her patience and experience to swing outside the pack coming off the final turn and used her finishing kick to race past the pack and cross the finish line first.

Her time of 4:09.78 was a UVa school record, an ACC meet record and a facility record. It figures as the fourth fasted 1500-meter time this season in the collegiate ranks. Meyer became the first Cavalier to win the women’s 1500 meters since Claire Forbes in 1991.