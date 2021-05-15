UVa roundup: Cavaliers win 11 consecutive ACC rowing title

The No. 3 Virginia rowing team won all five grand finals to capture its 11th consecutive ACC championship Saturday on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, South Carolina.
The Cavaliers finished with 99 points followed by Duke (84), Syracuse (81), Clemson (63), Notre Dame (54), Miami (40), Louisville (29), Boston College (24) and North Carolina (19).
Virginia has won 20 of the 21 ACC championship regattas and 82 of the 90 championship races.
“I am so proud of these kids,” Virginia coach Kevin Sauer said. “We’ve all been through a lot, but the resilience of these kids, everybody, shows a lot. I’m just so proud of our team, this staff and program. It’s even more emotional this year to win this thing.”
UVa’s Third Varsity Eight began the grand finals by defeating runner-up Duke by over six seconds, 7:01.449-7:07.461. The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Four rallied for impressive win, defeating second-place Syracuse 7:40.481-7:43.991. Duke finished third at 7:44.505.
Virginia’s Varsity Four (7:25.204) outraced Duke (7:34.402) and Syracuse (7:36.312) for the ACC title. The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight held off Syracuse 6:34.586-6:36.454 in a close race.
In the premier race of the championship, Virginia’s Varsity Eight secured the team title by defeating runner-up Duke 6:25.552-6:30.266 for its 11th straight win at the ACC championships.
UVa’s Varsity Eight was named ACC Crew of the Year and Sauer was named ACC Coach of the Year for the 13th time.
Sophia Kershner, Katy Flynn, Grace Comerford and Colette Glass were named to the All-ACC rowing first team. Tessa Otting was a second-team selection.
The Cavaliers return to action at the NCAA Rowing Championship on May 28-30 in Sarasota, Fla. The NCAA DI Rowing Selection Show is set for Tuesday and will air on NCAA.com.
UVa wins four more individual titles
The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team finished off the final day at the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships by winning four more individuals titles. Leading the way were high jumper Brenton Foster and hurdler Andrenette Knight, who repeated as ACC champions. In addition, Michaela Meyer and Claudio Romero picked up their first conference titles in dramatic fashion.
Both the UVa men’s and women’s programs finished third in the team scoring. Duke won its first women’s team title and Florida State’s men took that championship.
Knight repeated as ACC champion in the 400-meter hurdles, setting a facility record and breaking her own school record with a blazing finish of 55.75 seconds. That effort ranks as the second-fastest time in the nation this season. A graduate student at UVa, she also picked up points for the Cavaliers thanks to a seventh-place showing in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.38 seconds.
Foster also reset his own school record in winning his second consecutive ACC outdoor high jump title and his third overall. He also won the 2020 ACC indoor event.
Foster’s top height was 2.27 meters (7’ 5.25”) that he cleared on his first attempt. Florida State’s Jordan Wesner also cleared the mark but recorded a miss on his first try which gave the advantage to Foster. He became the first Cavalier to win two ACC titles in the event.
Romero, a freshman, picked up his first conference title in the discus. He grabbed the lead during the first round with a throw of 60.27 meters but then Clemson sophomore Roje Stona passed him with a toss of 60.58 meters in the second round. Stona kept that lead until the sixth and final attempt when Romero recorded his winning throw of 61.21 meters (200’ 10”). His victory marked the sixth time since 2012 a Cavalier thrower has won the ACC discus title.
Meyer was entered in two races – the 1500 meters and 800 meters – during Saturday’s competition. In her first event, the 1500 meters, she found herself boxed in behind a pack of five runners heading into the final 200 meters of the race. The graduate student relied on her patience and experience to swing outside the pack coming off the final turn and used her finishing kick to race past the pack and cross the finish line first.
Her time of 4:09.78 was a UVa school record, an ACC meet record and a facility record. It figures as the fourth fasted 1500-meter time this season in the collegiate ranks. Meyer became the first Cavalier to win the women’s 1500 meters since Claire Forbes in 1991.