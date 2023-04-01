The No. 11 Virginia rowing team won 10 of 13 races at the ACC-B1G Dual this weekend at the Rivanna Reservoir.

The Cavaliers won five of seven races against No. 14 Ohio State on Friday and five of six races against No. 9 Michigan on Saturday in its opening regatta of 2023.

On rainy and windy conditions Friday, UVa claimed wins against the Buckeyes in the Varsity Eight (6:55.6-7:02.9), Varsity Four (7:55.9-8:11.4), Third Varsity Four (8:11.1-8:20.5), Third Varsity Eight (7:31.8-7:40.2) and Fourth Varsity Eight (7:45.9-7:49.5).

On Saturday, the Cavaliers raced past the Wolverines in the Varsity Eight (6:39.17-6:44.07), Second Varsity Eight (6:41.97-6:47.19), Varsity Four (7:35.73-7:43.93), Second Varsity Four (8:05.87-8:16.5) and Third Varsity Four (8:09.38-8:25.8).

“I am really pleased with how the crews raced, winning five of seven yesterday and five of seven today against this kind

of competition,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “We’re fortunate we got the racing in and thanks to Michigan, Duke and Ohio State for coming to race.”

The Cavaliers return to action at the Ivy Invite in Princeton, N.J. on April 15-16.

Jones delivers walk-off win

Kailyn Jones doubled to left to bring home the winning run in the seventh inning and give the Virginia softball team a walk-off 1-0 win over North Carolina on Saturday at Palmer Park.

After a pitcher’s duel throughout the first six innings that saw each team muster just three hits, the Cavaliers (25-10, 6-5 ACC) broke through in the seventh.

Abby Weaver started things off with a single to short and took second on a throwing error on a play. Reece Holbrook entered to run for Weaver at second and Jones stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter. With a 2-2 count, Jones drove the ball to left, allowing Holbrook to score and give Virginia the win.

Jenny Bressler (7-1) picked up the victory after striking out 10 batters in a complete-game shutout. She scattered three hits and walked two in the outing.

“Jenny Bressler man, when she’s out there she’s so tough,” Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. “She was keeping them off balance and that was just her being tough. Things got a little tight in the sixth inning and she just executed and was so composed.”

Virginia and North Carolina close out the series on Sunday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Palmer Park.

Sambach finishes 14th at Augusta

Virginia sophomore golfer Amanda Sambach finished tied for 14th at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday. Sambach shot 2-over 74 during Saturday’s final round at Augusta National, the site of The Masters, to finish with a 54-hole total of 3-over 219.

Starting on the 10th hole, Sambach played her first nine holes at 2-over par after she double bogeyed the 18th hole. She rebounded to complete the front nine at even par. Her round included three birdies and three bogeys.

Saturday’s play was suspended at one point for three hours due to thunderstorms that passed through the area. Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the event on the second playoff hole with Georgia’s Jenny Bae. They completed play tied at 9-under, 207.

Men’s golf leads after first round

The No. 22 Virginia men’s golf team grabbed the first-round lead at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Saturday at Forest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The Cavaliers shot 13-under 275 to finish the opening round one stroke ahead of No. 12 Florida and five shots better than No. 6 Illinois.

Freshman Ben James led UVa during the first round, shooting 5-under 67 to finish the opening 18 holes in second place. Pietro Bovari was one shot behind James after shooting 4-under 68. Chris Fosdick and Jack Montague both shot 2-under 72 while George Duangmanee rounded out the Cavaliers’ scoring with a round of 74.