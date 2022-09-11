UVa roundup: Cavaliers, VCU play to scoreless draw

The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team was held without a goal for the first time this season, but the Cavaliers’ defense continued its run of clean sheets in a 0-0 draw with VCU on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

It was the first draw for the Cavaliers (7-0-1) this season under the new rules in NCAA soccer that elminate overtime and the chance for a golden goal in the regular season.

Virginia outshot VCU 24-7, though the Cavaliers only had six shots on goal compared to five for the Rams (2-1-5).

“VCU played very hard and were really organized,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “I give them a lot of credit. We knew they would be a quality team and they were.”

One of Virginia’s best chances came in the second half on a counter sparked by an clearance from Lia Godfrey.

Godfrey sent the ball down the middle of the field to Haley Hopkins, who flicked it on with a header to Alexa Spaanstra while she was making a run down the left side. Spaanstra then sent the ball back through to Hopkins running with her down the middle of the field for a one-on-one chance after Hopkins got in behind the defender. But the VCU keeper came off her line to make the save and end the threat.

“I thought we did enough to get a result,” Swanson said. “It was a little bit unfortunate we didn’t have enough quality in the final third to put one in the back of the net.”

While the offense failed to generate a goal, the Virginia defense delivered its seventh straight shutout. UVa has now gone 648 minutes without allowing a goal, the fifth-longest scoreless streak in program history. Virginia goalkeeper Cayla White made five saves as she posted her fourth solo shutout of the season.

Virginia will dive into ACC play on Saturday night when the Cavaliers travel to No. 2 North Carolina for a 6 p.m. contest at Dorrance Field.

No. 9 UVa falls to No. 1 Northwestern

The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team suffered a 3-2 loss to No. 1 Northwestern on Sunday at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill.

The Cavaliers (3-2) fell into a 2-0 hole after the Wildcats (6-0), the reigning NCAA champions, scored on their first two penalty corner chances, but a goal by Virginia senior Laura Janssen cut the lead in half. Janssen’s goal was her team-best fifth of the season.

Trailing 3-1 in the fourth quarter, senior Cato Geusgens scored off a penalty corner with six minutes left in the game to pull UVa back to within one, but the Hoos could not find the equalizer as the Wildcats held on for the win.

“We had opportunities to win the game,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “To have those opportunities against the No. 1 team in the country is just a credit to the entire team’s attack and defense and their mentality to win it. And their mentality to do it together.”

Northwestern held a 17-11 edge in shots and a 6-5 advantage in corners. Virginia sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy matched her career high with eight saves.

Virginia opens conference play on Friday at No. 20 Boston College. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.