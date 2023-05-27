Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The No. 8 Virginia rowing team's Varsity Four boat qualified for Sunday’s grand final to highlight action at the NCAA Rowing Championship on Saturday at Cooper River Park.

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four (7:10.187) rowed to a third-place finish in Saturday’s A/B semifinals, finishing behind Texas (7:07.819) and Princeton (7:09.013). Washington (7:11.489), Michigan (7:21.777) and Duke (7:33.615) rounded out the top six.

Virginia’s Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight will compete in the petite finals after finishing fifth in its respective semifinal heats.

“There was great racing in an incredibly tight field in all three events and we are proud of the guts each crew showed,” Virginia associate head coach Kelsie Chaudoin said. “The four laid down an aggressive sprint to make it through to the grand final and we’re looking forward to all three crews racing for team points again [Sunday].”

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Eight placed fifth behind Stanford (6:10.993), Washington (6:14.455), Yale (6:17.955) and Michigan (6:19.119) with a time of 6:19.385. Brown (6:30.941) finished sixth.

UVa’s Second Varsity Eight finished fifth behind Washington (6:18.363), Texas (6:20.653), Princeton (6:23.439) and Brown (6:29.153) with a time of 6:32.377. SMU (6:36.939) placed sixth.

NCAA championship action concludes Sunday. Virginia's first race will be the Varsity Four grand final at 9:36 a.m., followed by the Second Varsity Eight petite final (9:48 a.m.) and Varsity Eight petite final (10:12 a.m.).

Live video streaming is available on NCAA.com.

Men's golf posts strong second round

The No. 16 Virginia men’s golf team posted the second-best score of the 15 teams playing in the morning wave during Saturday’s second round of the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Cavaliers shot 1-over 281 during the second round after posting a first-round score of 10-over 290 on Friday. Only third-ranked Illinois shot lower than UVa on Saturday morning, carding a score of 7-under 273. No. 4 Arizona State matched Virginia’s second-round total of 281.

“I felt like yesterday, we played fairly well in the afternoon which put us in a good position here today,” Virginia coach Bowen Sargent said. “For both days we kind of did what we knew we needed to do. We hung in there yesterday and then today I felt like you could have broken par and we were certainly right there to do that.”

Virginia was led by freshman Ben James, who shot 2-under 68 and stands at 1-under 139 after 36 holes. Freshman Bryan Lee shot even-par 70 and is second on the team at 2-over 142.

George Duangmanee rebounded from a first-round 77 to shoot 71 on Saturday. Pietro Bovari was UVa’s fourth counting score during the second round at 2-over 72. His 36-hole total stands at 147. Deven Patel posted a score of 73 and is third overall for Virginia at 5-over 145.

“The guys are playing well top to bottom,” Sargent said. “We had all five guys kind of in it today. That's what you need at this level. You can’t have people not be in mix. To commit to make that top eight, you’ve got to have five guys pulling on the same end of the rope.”

O’Ferrall receives training camp invite

Virginia shortstop Griff O’Ferrall received an official invite to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp. He is the second Cavalier invited to this year’s camp, joining classmate and fellow Richmond area native Jay Woolfolk.

O’Ferrall, a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, is a catalyst on a UVa offense ranked in the No. 1 hitting offense in the country. The shortstop has started all 115 games at shortstop for Virginia the past two seasons.

He’s having a breakout sophomore campaign, batting .393 with 92 hits, 69 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples and 36 RBI. He also has swiped 16 bases in 18 attempts. His .393 average is the second highest in the ACC.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-29. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.