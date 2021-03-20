UVa roundup: Cavaliers use fourth-quarter run to edge Robert Morris

In addition to Aitken's hat trick, Payton Cormier finished with five goals and one assist to lead Virginia (6-2). Matt Moore tallied one goal and four assists, while Connor Shellenberger had one goal and three assists. Petey LaSalla had one assist and won 23 of his 28 faceoffs.

“Petey is one of the grittiest people I know," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "He’s a very talented faceoff man, but what makes Petey one of the best faceoff men in the nation is his ability to make plays with the ball in his stick on offense and in those transitions. Not only feeding the ball, but we throw the ball to Petey. He has so much talent as a lacrosse player. Certainly, at the faceoff X today, Petey was critical. He was able to draw some man-ups to give us an extra-man situations several times during the fourth quarter when possessions were so critical to keep Robert Morris off the scoreboard.”