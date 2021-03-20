UVa roundup: Cavaliers use fourth-quarter run to edge Robert Morris

The No. 9 Virginia men's lacrosse team scored four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to earn a 14-12 win over Robert Morris on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
With the score tied, 10-10, and 9:05 left to play, Dox Aitken dodged and stuck a left-handed shot high to complete his hat trick and start the Cavaliers' decisive 4-0 run to secure the win.
Matt Moore assisted the next three UVa goals. One came from Jared Conners, while another came on a stepdown from Peter Garno. A transition goal by Scott Bower capped the run that solidified the victory.
In addition to Aitken's hat trick, Payton Cormier finished with five goals and one assist to lead Virginia (6-2). Matt Moore tallied one goal and four assists, while Connor Shellenberger had one goal and three assists. Petey LaSalla had one assist and won 23 of his 28 faceoffs.
“Petey is one of the grittiest people I know," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "He’s a very talented faceoff man, but what makes Petey one of the best faceoff men in the nation is his ability to make plays with the ball in his stick on offense and in those transitions. Not only feeding the ball, but we throw the ball to Petey. He has so much talent as a lacrosse player. Certainly, at the faceoff X today, Petey was critical. He was able to draw some man-ups to give us an extra-man situations several times during the fourth quarter when possessions were so critical to keep Robert Morris off the scoreboard.”
UVa returns to ACC play next Saturday at No. 8 Notre Dame. The ACC tilt will start at noon and be televised live on ESPNU.
Hayes finishes eighth at NCAAs
Virginia senior Louie Hayes’ run at the NCAA Wrestling Championships ended on Saturday with an eighth-place finish after dropping an 11-3 major decision to Chris Cannon of Northwestern in the seventh-place match.
Hayes’ run at the championships made him the 17th wrestler to earn All-America honors in program history when he defeated Chance Rich of Cal State Bakersfield on Friday night in the third round of consolation matches.
Hayes advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in his career before falling to second-seeded Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State in a 4-1 decision that sent him to the consolation bracket.
No. 15 Virginia tops Clemson
The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 6-1 victory over Clemson on Saturday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. The Cavaliers (10-2, 6-1 ACC) took the doubles point and won five singles matches in straight sets.
In singles, Emma Navarro, Natasha Subhash and Rosie Johanson all closed out victories on the top-two courts within two minutes of one another to put a quick three points on the board and secure the victory for the Cavaliers.
UVa splits doubleheader
The Virginia softball team split Saturday’s doubleheader with N.C. State at Palmer Park, taking the first game 4-2 before dropping the second game by a score of 6-4.
Aly Rayle picked up the win in game one in her first start of the season as she turned in a complete-game with nine strikeouts. Clare Zureich took a tough-luck loss in the second game as part of a relief appearance.
Tori Gilbert added her team-leading fourth home run of the season to help power the Cavaliers (7-14, 3-12 ACC) to the win in game one of the series.
Wahoos open outdoor season
The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams combined to win 30 of 38 events during the program’s UVa Opener meet at Lannigan Field.
The field included the men’s and women’s teams from Bucknell and the women’s squad from Delaware. Four Cavaliers won multiple events in UVa’s first regular-season home outdoor meet since 2019.
Anna Jefferson took top honors in both the 100 meters (11.65) and 200 meters (24.01) while Khyasia Caldwell was victorious in the long jump (6.34m / 20’9.75”) and triple jump (12.71m / 41’8.5”). Michaela Meyer, a graduate transfer from Delaware, was victorious in the 800 meters (2:06.20) and the 1500 meters (4:20.30) while competing against some of her former teammates.