UVa roundup: Cavaliers use big seventh inning to take series opener at BC

The Virginia softball team used a seventh-inning rally on Friday to earn a 5-3 win over Boston College and take the series opener.

The Cavaliers (19-12, 6-1 ACC) moved back in front with a two-RBI double from Gabby Baylog after the Hoos loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. The Cavaliers would load the bases again before Leah Boggs lifted a sacrifice fly to left to push another run home and Virginia took the lead out to 5-2.

Boston College (14-12, 2-5 ACC) would get a solo home run in the home half of the seventh, but the Hoos shut things down from there to grab the 5-3 victory.

Tori Gilbert got things started for the Hoos in the first inning with a home run to straightaway center. The lead doubled in the second inning when Abby Weaver singled through the left side to drive in Katie Goldberg, who reached on an error before stealing second and taking third on a sac bunt from Leah Boggs.

Boston College got on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI double from Kennedy Labshere and added a second run in the fourth when a fielding error allowed Labshere to score from second with two outs.

Mikayla Houge (8-4) picked up the win in relief for UVa after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits. She struck out two in her 6.0 innings of work.

“Mikayla Houge came in and did a great job shutting down their offense," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "Boston College is a scrappy team and plays hard; they are never out of a game so we knew this series would be competitive. I challenged our team to match their energy and intensity because we knew it would be a dogfight.”

No. 11 Virginia tops N.C. State

The No. 11 Virginia men’s tennis team opened the weekend with a 4-0 victory over N.C. State on Friday at the Boar’s Head Resort. The Cavaliers (13-5, 7-0 ACC) won the doubles point and picked up victories on singles courts one, three and five. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won the clinching match for the Cavaliers.

Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz opened the match with a 6-3 victory at the No. 1 doubles court. The Wolfpack (12-6, 1-4 ACC) won 6-3 on court two to even things. Gianni Ross and von der Schulenburg clinched the point with a 6-4 victory on court three.

In singles, Chris Rodesch topped Robin Catry 6-2, 6-4 on the top court. Goetz followed with a 7-5, 6-2 victory against Braden Shick on five before von der Schulenburg closed out a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Martins Rocens on court three.

Cleary leads UVa in Arizona

The No. 7 Virginia women’s golf team is tied for ninth place after the opening 18 holes of the PING/ASU Invitational at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix. The Cavaliers shot 7-over 295 during Friday’s round. Host Arizona State leads the 16-team field at 8-under 280.

Jennifer Cleary led UVa during the first round after shooting 1-under 71. Her round featured three birdies and two bogeys. She finished the day tied for 12th place.

No. 15 Hoos top Cardinals

The No. 11 Virginia women’s tennis team opened the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Louisville on Friday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville, Ky. The Cavaliers (12-4, 4-3 ACC) won on doubles courts one and three to secure the point and take a 1-0 lead.

In singles, Sara Ziodato had a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win on court six against Dina Chaika, finishing her match before one of the other courts had completed its first set. Sofia Munera followed with a 6-1, 6-3 victory on court three to put the Cavaliers ahead 3-0. Hibah Shaikh clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-2 win on court five.

Emma Navarro and Natasha Subhash followed with straight-set victories on courts one and two to make it 6-0. The Cardinals’ Tatiana Simova won 7-6 (7), 6-3 on court four to pick up Louisville’s point.

Hoos have strong showing in Raleigh

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams finished competition in day two of N.C. State’ Raleigh Relays with a number of strong showings on Friday.

Mia Barnett and Margot Appleton picked up right where they left off after an incredible indoor campaign. In the 1,500m, Barnett placed sixth overall while posting the seventh-best outdoor time in UVa history of 4:16.68. Appleton followed shortly after in eighth-place with her time of 4:17.17 which ranks ninth on the Virginia all-time performance list.

Competing in the 3000m steeplechase for the first time this season, Helena Lindsay shaved nearly five seconds off her personal-best as she dropped a time of 10:20.92. Lindsay finished second in her heat and turned in the eighth-best performance in Virginia history.

In the women’s 100m, Jada Seaman placed second overall with a wind-aided time of 11.30. Kayla Bonnick clocked in at 11.78 to finish fourth in her heat.

In the women’s high jump, Bex Hawkins soared to a mark of 1.75m (5’8.75”) matching her outdoor-best while multi-athlete Alix Still reached a height of 1.65m (5’5”). Jordan Willis placed sixth overall in the 400m with a time of 46.80 while Jay Pendarvis and Nigal Davis each placed third in their heats posting times of 48.67 and 49.77 respectively.