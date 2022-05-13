UVa roundup: Cavaliers top USC to advance to second round

The Virginia women’s lacrosse team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 13-11 win over USC on Friday.

"It is a huge opportunity to come in and play a quality team like USC," Virginia head coach Julie Myers said. "I am glad that we had enough to come out on top. I think there were some things we did really well and others we need to address on film and learn from them as we move forward in this tournament. Super proud of the girls to be one of 16 teams still playing and really excited for the opportunity."

Freshman Rachel Clark led Virginia with four goals and one assist, freshman Kate Miller had three goals and an assist and redshirt senior Ashlyn McGovern had three goals. Meanwhile, junior Ashley Vernon finished with eight saves in the net for the Cavaliers.

Sophomore Morgan Schwab tied a UVa single-game record with seven assists. Virginia went on a 7-0 run after USC scored the first goal of the game, with Schwab assisting five of UVA’s first seven goals.

The Trojans scored five-straight to close out the second quarter, cutting it to 7-6 at halftime, and tied it up 7-7 coming out of the half. But a goal from Miller, assisted by Schwab, stopped USC’s run. McGovern’s second score allowed UVa to enter the final quarter with a 9-8 lead.

In the final quarter, UVa extended its lead to 11-8 with two goals, including Schwab’s record-tying assist to Clark. Virginia maintained its advantage for the rest of the game, although USC scored the final goal with three seconds to play.

UVa throwers take gold

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams continued competition at the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday where Ethan Dabbs and Maria Deaviz took gold in the javelin and shot put.

Dabbs entered the meet with the nation’s second-best mark. With his first throw of the afternoon, he set both an ACC Championship record and a facility record at Morris Williams Stadium but did not stop there. After setting a new personal-best in his second attempt, his third throw of the series reached a distance of 82.92m (272’0”). Dabbs was able to pass on his final three attempts as his best mark places him atop the NCAA and secured his third consecutive ACC title.

Maria Deaviz entered the shot put as the ACC’s reigning indoor champion in the event. On her fifth attempt of the night, Deaviz heaved a throw that reached a mark of 17.08m (56’0.5”) to edge Virginia Tech’s Essence Henderson for the ACC crown.

Alix Still finished off the women’s heptathlon with a day of impressive performances. She began the day with a sixth-place finish in the long jump before launching a personal-best javelin throw that reached 35.52m (113’3”).

In the men’s decathlon Derek Pekar claimed seventh place with his total of 6,658 points. Pekar’s top performance of the day came in the pole vault when he cleared a height of 4.55m (14’11”) and finished second in the event.

Success on the water

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 15 Virginia won four of five heats on the first day of the ACC Rowing Championship Friday (May 13) morning on Lake Hartwell at Clemson.

The Cavaliers won their respective heats in the Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four. The Cavaliers placed second in the Second Varsity Four.

“The team really embraced the racing today and responded well,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “There will need to be a lot more tomorrow.”

UVa will seek its 12th straight ACC Rowing championship on Saturday (May 14). The Cavaliers have captured 82 of the previous 90 events at the conference championship. UVA has also raced to ACC titles in 20 of the 21 ACC championship regattas.

On Friday, UVa posted a time of 6:58.735 in the Third Varsity Eight, defeating runner-up Syracuse (7:12.197) by more than 13 seconds.

The Cavaliers raced past second-place Duke 6:38.931-6:44.079 in the Varsity Eight and topped Duke 6:42.850-6:50.155 in the Second Varsity Eight.

UVa’s Varsity Four beat second-place Syracuse 7:30.755-7:36.327 and the Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Four placed second behind Duke 7:34.747-7:38.205.

The ACC Rowing Championship concludes Saturday morning beginning at 8:05 a.m. with the Petite Final of the Third Varsity Eight race. The finals will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and the ESPN App.