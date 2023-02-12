The No. 13 Virginia women’s lacrosse team rallied from a three-goal deficit in the second half to knock off UC Davis, 16-12, on Sunday in Palo Alto, Calif.

Two days after beating Stanford in their season opener, the Cavaliers dispatched the Aggies to finish 2-0 on their season-opening California road trip.

Trailing 11-8 with 8:54 to play in the third quarter, Virginia went on an 8-0 run that spanned portions of the third and fourth quarters to regain control of the game.

Sophomore Rachel Clark led UVa with four goals and added an assist for a game-high five points. Senior Jaime Biskup recorded her second-straight hat trick, while junior Aubrey Williams grabbed 11 draw controls to help the Hoos maintain momentum down the stretch. The Cavaliers won the draw battle 7-2 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore goalkeeper Abby Jansen entered the game in the third quarter and made five saves while only allowing one goal.

Virginia returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Princeton.

No. 7 UVa bests No. 17 San Diego

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-1 victory over No. 17 San Diego in its final consolation match at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Seattle Tennis Center.

Julia Adams and Mélodie Collard opened the match with a 6-1 win on the top doubles court. The Toreros (2-5) countered with a 6-2 win on court three. Annabelle Xu and Natasha Subhash clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory on court two.

In singles, the Cavaliers (6-2) won five of six first sets. For the second straight day, Xu picked up a straight-set win in singles, this time giving her team a 2-0 lead. Subhash followed with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on court two. San Diego’s Jordyn McBride earned a point for her team with a victory on court six, but Adams clinched the victory with a 6-3, 6-3 win against No. 37 Solymar Colling on the top court.

Virginia falls to Nebraska

The Virginia softball team out-hit Nebraska but a home run proved to be the difference in the defensive battle as the Cornhuskers earned a 2-0 victory over the Cavaliers to close out the Houston Invitational.

After a pitcher’s duel through the first three innings, Nebraska (4-1) took the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run home run from Mya Felder that scored Courtney Wallace who had singled up the middle.

Virginia (4-1) had a chance to get on the board in the final inning, putting runners at the corners with two outs, but the Huskers made the play to get out of the inning and grab the win.

Starter Molly Grube (1-1) took the loss for the Cavaliers after allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work. Courtney Wallace (2-0) worked the complete game for Nebraska, allowing six hits while walking one and striking out four in the complete-game shutout.

Squash teams defeat Cornell

The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team defeated Cornell 7-2 on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Cavaliers (11-5) won 3-0 at the top six positions on the ladder.

The No. 8 Virginia women’s squash team also knocked off Cornell, earning a 6-3 win on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Hoos (11-4) had three sweeps on the day and three 3-1 wins. Maria Moya swept at two, Emma Jinks won 3-0 at four and Maureen Foley won 3-0 at seven.