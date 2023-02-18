The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team remained unbeaten this season with a 20-11 victory over No. 16 Princeton on Saturday in Princeton, N.J.

The Tigers (0-1) scored the first four goals of the game and held a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers' offense ignited in the final three frames, spoiling Princeton's opening day.

Sophomore attacker Rachel Clark scored six goals to lead Virginia (3-0). She was one of four UVa players to finish the game with at least a hat trick. Ashlyn McGovern had five goals, while Mackenzie Hoeg and Kiki Shaw both scored three times. Morgan Schwab had six points, finishing with a goal and five assists.

“The matchup with Princeton is always tough. I am happy with our team maturity and mindset, both of which helped us recover from a slow start," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "Aubrey (Williams) was huge on the draw and Rachel (Clark) had a great day offensively and in the ride. Our defense stepped up when we needed it and the team kept putting the pressure on Princeton. I am proud of our focus, performance and the outcome.”

Men's tennis falls at ITA Indoors

The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered a 4-0 loss to No. 4 Michigan in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday at the XS Tennis Village in Chicago.

The Wolverines (12-0) won the doubles point with victories on courts two and three and were up a break on the top court when the point was clinched. Michigan picked up straight-set wins on singles courts one, three and six to clinch the match.

Virginia (8-3) will close play on Sunday by playing a consolation match against either top-seeded Ohio State or No. 8 seed Texas on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Softball splits games

The Virginia softball team split a pair of games on Saturday at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cavaliers defeated Minnesota 3-0 in the first game of the day before falling to No. 23 Maryland, 6-4.

The opening game of the day took extra innings to decide as the Cavaliers (6-3) used a three-run ninth inning to grab the 3-0 victory over the Golden Gophers (4-3). After tallying three hits through the first eight innings, the Hoos got three hits in the ninth to break open the game.

Virginia scored first for the second straight game against Maryland (6-1), pushing a run across in the first inning after a pair of errors. The Terrapins answered in the third with a bases-loaded single up the middle that pushed two runs home.

Maryland added to the lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run to lead off the inning. The Hoos answered with a solo home run from Coon in the fifth, but Maryland again answered with a home run and a two-RBI single to take the lead out to 6-2. Virginia put together one more rally in the sixth with a two-RBI triple from Kailyn Jones that was laced down the first base line to pull the Cavaliers within two at 6-4.

Wrestling drops dual to No. 9 Virginia Tech

The Virginia wrestling team closed out the dual season on Friday night with a 33-3 loss to No. 9 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

With the dual starting at 149 pounds, the Hokies (10-3, 4-1 ACC) got off to a quick start by claiming back-to-back victories with the opening bout coming on a late takedown.

Virginia (8-6, 1-4 ACC) got on the board in the third bout of the night when No. 16 Justin McCoy picked up a 5-4 decision over No. 27 Connor Brady at 165 pounds. Virginia Tech would take the final seven weight classes to secure the dual victory and a point in the Commonwealth Clash