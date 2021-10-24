UVa roundup: Cavaliers top Hurricanes to secure share of ACC regular season title

The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team scored six first-half goals en route to a 6-1 victory over Miami on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

The win locked up at least a share of the ACC regular-season title for the Cavaliers (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC), who were celebrating Senior Day. Six players recognized prior to the game — defender Lizzy Sieracki, goalkeeper Laurel Ivory, midfielders Lauren Hinton, Taryn Torres and Sydney Zandi, and forward Diana Ordoñez.

“It was a good performance," Virginia coach Steve Swanson. "We started the game very well and moved the ball well. We scored some good goals. It was nice to see us get up early in that game; it’s something we didn’t do on Thursday and we talked about that a lot. I’m proud of our seniors. It was a great day for them. Having all the fans come out today was a real tribute to all those players who have contributed so much over their time here.”

Virginia raced out of the gates, getting on the board in the second minute for the second straight game. Haley Hopkins started a barrage of goals for the Cavaliers as Virginia’s trio of forwards put together a nice combination play with Diana Ordoñez finding Alexa Spaanstra in the box for a tap over to Hopkins for the goal.