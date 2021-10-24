UVa roundup: Cavaliers top Hurricanes to secure share of ACC regular season title

The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team scored six first-half goals en route to a 6-1 victory over Miami on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
The win locked up at least a share of the ACC regular-season title for the Cavaliers (15-1-1, 8-0-1 ACC), who were celebrating Senior Day. Six players recognized prior to the game — defender Lizzy Sieracki, goalkeeper Laurel Ivory, midfielders Lauren Hinton, Taryn Torres and Sydney Zandi, and forward Diana Ordoñez.
“It was a good performance," Virginia coach Steve Swanson. "We started the game very well and moved the ball well. We scored some good goals. It was nice to see us get up early in that game; it’s something we didn’t do on Thursday and we talked about that a lot. I’m proud of our seniors. It was a great day for them. Having all the fans come out today was a real tribute to all those players who have contributed so much over their time here.”
Virginia raced out of the gates, getting on the board in the second minute for the second straight game. Haley Hopkins started a barrage of goals for the Cavaliers as Virginia’s trio of forwards put together a nice combination play with Diana Ordoñez finding Alexa Spaanstra in the box for a tap over to Hopkins for the goal.
The Hoos would add five more goals in the first 28 minutes of play, including braces from Hopkins and Ordoñez, while Taryn Torres and Alexa Spaanstra also added goals.
Virginia will close out the regular season on Thursday when the Cavaliers travel to face No. 1 Florida State in a rematch of last season's College Cup game.
UVa dispatches Drexel
The No. 16 Virginia field hockey team closed out a stretch of four games in eight days with a 4-1 victory against Drexel on Sunday at the UVa Turf Field.
The Cavaliers (10-6) held a 2-0 lead at halftime, but the Dragons scored off a penalty corner in the third period halving the Cavalier advantage. Anneloes Knol added a third goal in the fourth quarter followed by a converted penalty stroke by Rachel Robinson to close out the game.
UVa swept by Notre Dame
The Virginia volleyball team fell in three sets (13-25, 13-25, 22-25) to Notre Dame on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion. Sunday’s contest against the Fighting Irish (9-11, 5-5 ACC) marked the fourth consecutive ACC road match for the Cavaliers (8-12, 1-9 ACC), who return to Memorial Gymnasium on Friday at 7 p.m. to take on in-state rival Virginia Tech.
Outside hitter Jayna Francis finished with a team-high eight kills on 20 swings, while Grace Turner tallied a team-high 10 digs. Middle blocker Alana Walker posted a team-high five blocks.
Hoos finish sixth in Georgia
The No. 20 Virginia men’s golf team shot 8-under 280 during the final round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate to tie No. 13 Georgia Tech for sixth place in the 15-team tournament. A total of 10 teams in the field are ranked in the current Golfstat top-25.