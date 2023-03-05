Eight different players scored goals as the No. 10 Virginia women’s lacrosse team remained undefeated with the 18-12 win over Elon on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2007.

Jaime Biskup and Kate Miller led the Cavaliers in scoring against the Phoenix. Biskup had a team-high four goals and added an assist, while Miller dished out three assists and had three goals for a career-best six points.

Virginia shared the ball well on attack, registering nine assists on its 18 goals. Senior Ashley Vernon and sophomore Abby Jansen combined for three saves in the net for the Wahoos.

“It was enough to win, which is important this time of year. I wish we played a little bit better to take that next step forward," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "Scoring 18 goals is always nice. We had some people step up with our firepower being a bit off today. It was good to see Kate Miller and Jaime Biskup step up with goals and assists today. The beauty of being on a team is maybe your not best day is someone else’s good day. It was enough, happy with that, but have lots of work to do.”

Virginia returns to ACC play this week with a trip to No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup.

UVa blanks Florida State

The No. 21 Virginia men’s tennis team closed the weekend with a 4-0 victory over No. 15 Florida State on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (10-4, 2-0 ACC) won the doubles point and swept all six first sets against the Seminoles (8-4, 1-1 ACC). Chris Rodesch clinched the victory with a straight-set victory against Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, who is currently No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings.

Rodesch and William Woodall opened the match with a 6-2 win on the top doubles court. Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz then clinched the doubles point for UVa with a 6-3 victory on court two.

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg made it 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 victory on court three against Youcef Rihane. Alex Kiefer added a third point with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Alex Bulte on court six. Rodesch took the first set 6-2 against Cornut-Chauvic on the top court and closed out the match with a 6-4 win in the second set.

Cavaliers top Eagles

The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 6-1 road victory at Boston College on Sunday. The Cavaliers (9-3, 3-1 ACC) opened the match with 6-2 and 6-1 victories on the top two doubles courts to clinch the point.

Sarah Ziodato and Hibah Shaikh picked up straight-set victories on singles courts four and five. Elaine Chervinsky and Mélodie Collard both rebounded from dropping their first sets to win their second and third sets. Natasha Subhash won her first set but dropped her second in a tiebreaker on court two. Subhash won the super breaker to give UVa its sixth point.

Virginia plays one match this week at UCF on Friday in Orlando.