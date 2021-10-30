UVa roundup: Cavaliers top Army in dual meet

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Army in a dual meet on Saturday at the UVa Aquatic and Fitness Center.
The women's team improved to 2-0 on the dual season with a 181-89 win, while the men's team (1-1) earned a 186-94 victory.
“I was really impressed," Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said. "We had a hard day of practice yesterday and we wanted to challenge them back-to-back days. We had a lot of people step up in events they don’t typically swim, which was really nice. We wanted to show off their versatility and see what they are capable of. I think it is a good stepping stone into next weekend [against Texas], which will be a big competition for us."
Virginia welcomed fans back to the Aquatic and Fitness Center for the meet and the upgrade in atmosphere was noticeable.
“It makes a world of difference to have the crowd there," DeSorbo said. "It makes the student-athletes happy and it’s good to have a lot of noise before you step up on the blocks.”
The Virginia’s women picked up 12 first-place finishes in Saturday's win and took the top three spots in five events: 200 free, 100 back, 50 free, 100 free and 200 breast.
Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass both had two individual event wins. Walsh won the sprint freestyle events (50 and 100 free) and Douglass swept the breaststroke events.
Gretchen Walsh (200 free), Lexi Cuomo (100 back), Harter (200 fly), Weyant (200 back) and Ella Collins (500 free) each won individual events.
The Cavaliers picked up 10 event wins in the men's meet. Virginia also finished 1-2-3 in three events: 200 fly, 100 free and 100 fly.
Will Cole (100 back, 200 back) and Justin Grender (200 fly, 100 fly) finished with two individual wins.
Lizzy Kaye swept the women’s 3-meter and 1-meter diving events. Kaye scored a 288.98 on the 3-meter and a 285.45 on the 1-meter. Virginia took the top three spots in both events. Oliver Mills won the 1-meter event with a score of 304.95 on the men’s side.
Virginia hosts Texas in a two-day dual meet next Friday and Saturday.
Sambach in third at Landfall Tradition
On a day when the fourth-ranked Virginia women’s golf team dropped back to seventh place in the team standings at the Landfall Tradition, Amanda Sambach remained in third place in the individual standings for the Cavaliers.
Sambach shot even par 72 for a 36-hole total of 1-under 141. She trails tournament leader Mikaela Schulz of Michigan by four strokes heading into Sunday’s final round.
Virginia shot 6-over 584 on Saturday and slid back to seventh place in the 18-team field. The Cavaliers’ two-day total stands at 8-over 584. Michigan continues to lead the field at 8-under 558.