UVa roundup: Cavaliers top Army in dual meet

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Army in a dual meet on Saturday at the UVa Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The women's team improved to 2-0 on the dual season with a 181-89 win, while the men's team (1-1) earned a 186-94 victory.

“I was really impressed," Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said. "We had a hard day of practice yesterday and we wanted to challenge them back-to-back days. We had a lot of people step up in events they don’t typically swim, which was really nice. We wanted to show off their versatility and see what they are capable of. I think it is a good stepping stone into next weekend [against Texas], which will be a big competition for us."

Virginia welcomed fans back to the Aquatic and Fitness Center for the meet and the upgrade in atmosphere was noticeable.

“It makes a world of difference to have the crowd there," DeSorbo said. "It makes the student-athletes happy and it’s good to have a lot of noise before you step up on the blocks.”

The Virginia’s women picked up 12 first-place finishes in Saturday's win and took the top three spots in five events: 200 free, 100 back, 50 free, 100 free and 200 breast.