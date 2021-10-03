UVa roundup: Cavaliers, Tar Heels play to scoreless draw

The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team and No. 5 North Carolina played to a scoreless draw on Sunday at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.

It was the first overtime this season and the first draw for Virginia (10-1-1, 3-0-1 ACC). The draw was the fifth all-time in the series between the Cavaliers and the Tar Heels.

North Carolina (8-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) had the run of play through much of the first half with the Cavaliers' defense preventing any goals. Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory made three saves and the Virginia defense withstood 11 shots in the opening half.

The Cavaliers turned the tide in the second half, putting up seven shots to only five by the Tar Heels, but neither team could find the back of the net and the game remained deadlocked with no score after regulation.

The teams would play through both overtime periods with neither side finding the net despite the Tar Heels getting off four shots, while Virginia’s Diana Ordoñez ripped a shot in the second overtime period that was punched clear by Tar Heel keeper Claudia Dickey.