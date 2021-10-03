UVa roundup: Cavaliers, Tar Heels play to scoreless draw

The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team and No. 5 North Carolina played to a scoreless draw on Sunday at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.
It was the first overtime this season and the first draw for Virginia (10-1-1, 3-0-1 ACC). The draw was the fifth all-time in the series between the Cavaliers and the Tar Heels.
North Carolina (8-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) had the run of play through much of the first half with the Cavaliers' defense preventing any goals. Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory made three saves and the Virginia defense withstood 11 shots in the opening half.
The Cavaliers turned the tide in the second half, putting up seven shots to only five by the Tar Heels, but neither team could find the back of the net and the game remained deadlocked with no score after regulation.
The teams would play through both overtime periods with neither side finding the net despite the Tar Heels getting off four shots, while Virginia’s Diana Ordoñez ripped a shot in the second overtime period that was punched clear by Tar Heel keeper Claudia Dickey.
With the draw, Ivory now has 39 shutouts for her career. She had to work hard to earn the clean sheet, facing a career-high 20 shots from UNC, breaking a mark of 19 she faced against BYU in the last NCAA Tournament. It’s the most shots allowed by the Cavaliers since a scoreless draw at No. 4 Duke on September 29, 2011.
Virginia will continue ACC play on the road Thursday night when it travels to face Boston College in a 7 p.m. matchup. It will be the third straight ACC match on the road before Virginia closes the extended road swing at Syracuse on Oct. 10.
UVa swept by Duke
The Virginia volleyball team lost in three sets, 17-25, 23-25, 20-25, to Duke on Sunday at Memorial Gymnasium. The Cavaliers (8-6, 1-3 ACC) were led by Brooklyn Borum, who tied for a match-high nine kills on 31 swings and added a team-high seven digs.
Sunday’s contest was the first ACC home match for Virginia under the direction of head coach Shannon Wells. For just the third time this season, the Cavaliers were out-blocked by their opponent as Duke (11-4, 2-2 ACC) posted nine rejections to UVa’s eight.
Virginia returns to action at Mem Gym next weekend for a pair of matches against No. 18 Georgia Tech (11-2, 2-1 ACC) and Clemson (10-4, 2-1 ACC).
The Cavaliers will play host to the Yellow Jackets on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Tigers next Sunday at 1 p.m. Both matches are slated to stream on ACCNX.