The No. 12 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-3 victory over No. 30 Clemson on Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (15-4, 8-2 ACC) won the doubles point and took the first three singles matches in straight sets. Senior Natasha Subhash won the clinching point for the second time this weekend with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Eleni Louka on the top court.

The victory was the ninth for the Cavaliers in their last 10 matches. Virginia closes its homestand by playing its final regular-season home contest on April 6 against Virginia Tech.

Softball drops series finale

The Virginia softball team couldn't complete the series sweep against North Carolina. After winning the first two games of the best-of-3 series, the Cavaliers dropped Sunday's finale, 5-3, at Palmer Park.

Trailing 3-1, the Tar Heels scored four runs in the top of the fifth on Destiny Middleton's 3-RBI triple to take the lead for good.

Gabby Baylog went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored to lead Virginia, which was limited to six hits. Eden Bigham took the loss for Virginia after giving up seven hits and five runs while striking out five in 4.1 innings of work.

Virginia returns to action Thursday when it hosts Virginia Tech in the first game of a three-game series at Palmer Park.

Men's golf finishes third

Led by another top-five finish from freshman Ben James, the No. 22 Virginia men’s golf team finished third in the 15-team Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Sunday in Augusta, Ga.

The Cavaliers shot 11-under 277 during Sunday’s final round for a 54-hole total of 24-under 840. It was the fifth top-three finish for the team this season and UVa’s second-best tournament score versus par this year.

Leading the way for Virginia was James who finished fourth at 11-under 205. It was the seventh time in nine tournaments this season he has placed in the top 4. It marked the fourth time he has finished an event with a score of at least 10-under par.

James’ 4-under 68 was not Virginia's best final-round score. That honor went to George Duangmanee who shot 5-under 67 to move up to a 23rd-place finish at 1-under 215. Pietro Bovari and Jack Montague both shot 1-under 71 during the final round as all four of UVa's counters posted under-round scores. Bovari was 15th at 4-under 212, his second consecutive top-15 finish.

Women's lacrosse falls at No. 1 Syracuse

The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team fell 21-9 at No. 1 Syracuse on Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Graduate student Ashlyn McGovern led the Cavaliers (8-4, 4-2 ACC) with three goals. Junior Morgan Schwab had a team-high six points on five assists and one goal, sophomore Rachel Clark had two goals and sophomore Kate Miller finished with two assists and one goal.

UVa finished with seven assists on its nine goals. The Cavaliers had an early 4-3 lead before a 9-2 run by Syracuse (13-0, 6-0 ACC) to close out the first half put the Orange in command. Virginia trailed in shots (40-16), ground balls (14-12) and draw controls (21-11).

Track and field wraps up home opener

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program wrapped up competition at the Virginia Quadrangular, it’s opening home meet of the season, on Saturday, while Ashley Anumba punctuated the Cavaliers' showing at the Texas Relays with a third-place finish in the discus.

Anumba was the last of six Cavaliers to compete at the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. The graduate student placed third overall in the women’s discus as she posted a mark of 57.52 meters (188’8”).

The Cavalier sprinters and hurdlers had a strong showing at home as Virginia swept the 400-meter hurdles. Alex Sherman took the victory on the men’s side posting a time of 51.95 while Emily Alexandru took the victory for the women with her time of 59.96. In the 100 hurdles, Jada Pierre clocked 13.84 in a third-place finish.