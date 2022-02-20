UVa roundup: Cavaliers swimmers win third straight ACC championship

The Virginia’s women’s swimming & diving team wrapped up a record-breaking week by winning its third consecutive ACC championship on Saturday night at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. The Cavaliers finished with 1,418 points after winning 14 events.

“At this point I just get out of the way and let them do their thing,” Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. “They push each other, build on each other and support each other. They are just a family. They race for each other, for the Hoos, their parents, the fans and their male counterparts.”

Alex Walsh was named the ACC Women’s Most Valuable Swimmer after winning three individual ACC titles (200 IM, 200 free and 200 breast) and three relay championships. Walsh was a part of two of the American record-setting relays and recorded the second-fastest time in history in the 200-yard breaststroke with a 2:03.02.

Along with Walsh, Kate Douglass won three individual ACC titles. Emma Weyant, Ella Nelson and Reilly Tiltmann also won individual championships. The Cavaliers also swept all five relays for the second consecutive year.

Tiltmann won her first ACC individual title in the 200-yard backstroke. She finished with a personal-best and NCAA A time of 1:50.49. Douglass completed her individual event sweep with her second consecutive title in the 100-yard freestyle. She won in 46.81.

Virginia finished fourth in the men's competition. Jack Aikins finished second in the 200-yard backstroke with a UVa record time of 1:39.53. The trio of Matt King, Connor Boyle and Matt Brownstead finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle.

Virginia downs Sacred Heart

The Virginia softball team closed the weekend at the CSU Buc Up Tournament with an 8-0, run-rule victory over Sacred Heart on Sunday. Katie Goldberg helped lead the Cavaliers (5-5), going 2-for-2 with two home runs and three RBI. She also drew a walk and scored two runs.

Mikayla Houge (3-0) picked up the win in relief, working 2.1 scoreless innings. She took over in the circle for Molly Grube who worked 2.2 innings in the start, allowing three hits and striking out five.

No. 10 Hoos fall to No. 16 Tigers

The No. 10 Virginia women’s lacrosse team fell 17-11 to No. 16 Princeton on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

Morgan Schwab led UVa (2-2) with three goals and an assist. Seniors Ashlyn McGovern, Courtlynne Caskin and Annie Dyson each had two goals, while junior Kiki Shaw and freshman Kate Miller had one goal apiece.

UVa in second at Moon Golf Invitational

The No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team finished the opening round of the Moon Golf Invitational in second place after posting a score of 1-under 287. The Cavaliers trail tournament leader Florida State by one shot.

Jennifer Cleary topped the Cavaliers by shooting 3-under 69 at the Suntree Country Club’s Classic Course. She finished the first day of the competition tied for third place.

Wahoos in fifth at Watersound

The Virginia men’s golf team shot 3-over 291 and finished the opening day of the Watersound Invitational in fifth place. Georgia Tech leads the 14-team field at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach, Fla., at 3-under 285.

George Duangmanee led the Cavaliers by shooting 3-under 69. He is tied for second place after the first 18 holes. Duangmanee used an eagle on his 16th hole and a birdie on his 18th hole to play his back nine at 3-under par.

Virginia drops Potter Cup finale

The No. 7 Virginia men’s squash team fell 5-4 to No. 8 Drexel on Sunday in the consolation round of the Potter Cup at the Penn Squash Center.

The Hoos (12-8) opened the scoring by claiming the first two points for the second consecutive match. Aly Hussein swept Drexel’s Lucas Rousselet in just three games at the top of the ladder. Minutes later, Taha Dinana dispatched Haris Qasim conceding just eight points in a three-game sweep.

With the score favoring the Hoos at 3-1, the Dragons (12-8) mounted a comeback, winning three consecutive games to take a 4-3 lead. The clinching point was decided for Drexel when Filip Kruger downed Virginia’s Will Holey in four games (11-3, 11-13, 11-4, 11-8).