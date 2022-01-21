UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep Tar Heels in swimming dual

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept North Carolina on Friday afternoon at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The UVa women improved to 5-0 in duals with a 168-126 win over UNC, while the men moved to 2-3 with a 171-124 win over the Tar Heels. The Cavaliers won 23 events overall, with the men picking up 12 wins and the women finishing with 11.

Junior Ella Nelson highlighted the day for Virginia with a UVa pool record in the 400-yard IM.

“The team swam really well,” Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The goal was to come back from our meet last weekend at VT and just be better. I think we were better today. Really pleased with how we swam and how our diver’s dove. It was a great start to the weekend against a great rival in UNC, in the conference.”

Virginia hosts N.C. State in its final dual meet of the season on Saturday. Diving begins at 10 a.m. and swimming begins at 2 p.m.

“Looking forward to [Saturday], an even bigger challenge with N.C. State in town,” DeSorbo said. “A great friend of mine, Braden [Holloway], their head coach, so excited to welcome them back to town and I know N.C. State will battle hard and give us a great challenge. Certainly, we look forward to that as we prepare for the postseason that is coming up really quickly.”

No. 7 Virginia blanks Richmond

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 7-0 victory over Richmond on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (3-0) swept the singles matches in straight sets and won all three doubles matches to earn their third 7-0 sweep of the season.

Freshman Elaine Chervinsky picked up her second 6-0, 6-0 victory of the season, topping Polina Shitikova by that score on court two. Senior Amber O’Dell also won 6-0, 6-0 on court four against Helene Heiberg.

The Cavaliers host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches next weekend with James Madison, Stanford and Arkansas vying for a spot at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 18-21 in Seattle.

Virginia will face JMU on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. followed by Stanford and Arkansas at 6 p.m. The winners will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 with the consolation match to follow.