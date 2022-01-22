UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep Spiders

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 7-0 victory over Richmond on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers (2-0) won all three doubles matches and won the first four singles matches in straight sets.

Senior William Woodall won the clinching match on court six, picking up a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory against Josh Keitelman. Sophomore Alexander Kiefer preserved his straight-set victory on court five by winning a tiebreaker to determine the second set, 7-2.

Grad students Bar Botzer and Gianni Ross, playing on courts one and three, respectively, rebounded from being edged in their first sets 6-4, to win both of their second sets 6-2 to force third sets. Ross won his 6-2, while Botzer closed out the match with a 6-4 win.

Swimming splits with N.C. State

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams split Saturday’s dual meet against N.C. State at the UVa Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The Cavalier women (6-0) won 173-122, while the men (2-4) fell 104-191. Virginia finished with 17 event wins, with the women taking 13 of those victories. The Wahoos had four pool records go down on Saturday. Five Virginia women recorded two individual wins and Noah Nichols led the UVa men with two wins.

“It was a great weekend of racing at home to honor our fourth years in their last-ever home dual meets," Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. "They have been such great leaders for us and have meant so much to our program and put so much into it. Happy to honor them and let them have an enjoyable weekend and they performed really well on top of that.”

Distance teams dominate

The final day of competition at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg on Saturday featured an impressive performance from Virginia's distance runners.

In the women’s distance medley relay, a pair of Cavalier squads placed first and third in the event. In their first-place finish, Mia Barnett, Keara Seasholtz, Claire Frazier Bolton and Margot Appleton recorded the second-best time in Virginia history (11:13.70). Ellie Desmond, Alahna Sabbakhan, Sydney Coppolino and Helena Lindsay comprised Virginia’s third-place team (11:51.33).

In the men’s distance medley relay Virginia’s three teams claimed first, second and third amongst a field of seven entries. Virginia’s first-place team (Sado, Trent, Bellamy, Porter) recorded a time of 9:48.78.

In field events, Maria Deaviz placed second in the shot put among a field of 15 competitors. With a personal best mark of 16.42m (53’10.5”), Deaviz now ranks third all-time on Virginia’s indoor performance list.

Women's hoops game postponed

Tuesday's women's basketball matchup between Virginia and Notre Dame has been postponed, the ACC announced on Saturday. The conference did not provide a reason for the postponement but did state that it will try to reschedule the game.

It is the second time the matchup between the Cavaliers and Fighting Irish has been postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Dec. 30 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Virginia program.

The Cavaliers are still scheduled to face Duke on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium.