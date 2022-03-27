UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep softball series with Eagles

The Virginia softball team swept its second straight ACC series with a 6-5 win over Boston College on Sunday.

With the win, the Cavaliers (21-12, 8-1 ACC) swept consecutive three-game ACC series for the first time in program history. .

UVa came up with big defensive plays in the seventh inning to hold on for the win and post the program’s best start in ACC play in program history, passing the previous best of 7-2 in 2010. In the seventh, Virginia erased a runner at second and got a diving snag in shallow right field from second baseman Arizona Ritchie to end the game.

“Boston College is tough," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "They put us in high-pressure situations and I’m really proud of our response."

Mikayla Houge (9-4) picked up the win after allowing four runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts through 5.0 innings of work. Madison Harris earned the save for the second consecutive day after working the final 2.0 innings after entering with the Cavaliers leading 6-3 with no outs in the sixth and a runner on first. She allowed one run on two hits – one a home run – with a strikeout.

“Mikayla didn’t have her best stuff today, but she grinded out five innings for us," Hardin said. "Madi came in and grinded it out."

Tori Gilbert hit her ninth home run of the season, while Katie Goldberg added her seventh home run of the season with her three-run shot in the third inning.

Virginia returns to action on Tuesday at home against Longwood in a 5 p.m. contest at Palmer Park. The matchup with the Lancers kicks off an eight-game home stand for the Cavaliers.

“We’re looking forward to getting home, getting a little rest and getting after it again with a good Longwood team on Tuesday night,” Hardin said.

No. 11 UVa takes lead in ACC race

The No. 11 Virginia men’s tennis team closed out the weekend with a 4-1 victory over No. 8 Wake Forest on Sunday on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (14-5, 8-0 ACC) won the doubles point and picked up singles victories on courts one, two and four to take sole possession of first place in the ACC standings.

Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz opened the match with a 6-4 victory on the top doubles court. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Gianni Ross won 6-4 on court three to clinch the doubles point. Wake Forest (22-5, 5-1 ACC) tied the match with a quick 6-1, 6-2 victory on court six.

Goetz countered with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Taha Baadi on court four. Chris Rodesch put the Cavaliers ahead 3-1 with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against No. 34 Eduardo Nava on court one. Montes clinched the victory with a 6-3, 6-3 win on court two against Rrezart Cungu.

No. 15 Virginia tops Notre Dame

The No. 11 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday at the Eck Tennis Pavilion in Notre Dame, Ind.

The Cavaliers (13-4, 5-3 ACC) and Fighting Irish (9-8, 2-5 ACC) split results on doubles courts two and three before Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh won the deciding match on the top court, 7-5, to give UVa a 1-0 lead.

Navarro won 6-2, 6-2 against Page Freeman on singles court one to make it 2-0. Natasha Subhash closed out a 6-3, 6-1 victory to put UVA up 3-0. Sofia Munera clinched the victory with a 6-4, 6-1 win on court three.

Amber O’Dell added a fifth point with a 6-2, 6-3 victory on court five. After Notre Dame’s Meghan Coleman pulled out a three-set win on court six to make it 5-1, Shaikh finished off the match with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory on four.

Cavaliers tie for eighth in Phoenix

The No. 7 Virginia women’s golf team tied for eighth at the PING/ASU Invitational at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix. The Cavaliers shot 6-over 294 during Sunday’s final round for a three-day total of 17-over 881. New Mexico also tied for eighth place.

Host No. 8 Arizona State ran away with the team title, shooting 25-under 839. No. 2Oregon was second at 854 and top-ranked Stanford was third at 862.

The Cavaliers were led by a 19th-place finish by Amanda Sambach. She had the team’s best final-round score, shooting 2-under 70, to finish at even par 216.