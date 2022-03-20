UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep series with Wolfpack

The Virginia softball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to an 8-1 win over N.C. State on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.

The Cavaliers used a pair of home runs and a five-run third inning to fuel their win over the Wolfpack and earn their first series sweep over an ACC opponent since the 2019 season.

With the win Virginia improved to 18-11 overall and 5-1 in the ACC, its best start to conference play since the 2010 season, when the Cavaliers started off the ACC slate 6-0.

“What a great team weekend," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "I felt our team came out today with a hunger to finish the series with a win."

Virginia jumped out to the lead for the second-straight day, using a two-run shot from Tori Gilbert in the first to get on the board. The Cavaliers then added five more runs in the third, getting a two-RBI double from Arizona Ritchie and a three-run home run from Sarah Coon.

N.C. State got a solo home run in the fourth that broke up a no-hitter for UVa starter Aly Rayle. Virginia got the run back in the sixth inning when Abby Weaver delivered an RBI single to plate Gilbert, who was hit by a pitch.

"From the first inning we put the pressure on and never let up," Hardin said. "The ACC is a tough league and every game is going to be a dog fight. Our team showed a ton of grit and competed hard all weekend. That’s what I’m most proud of today."

Rayle (4-1) picked up the win in the start after allowing one run on one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

Virginia returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts Liberty in a 7 p.m. contest at Palmer Park.

"We will enjoy this on the way back home, rest up and get back to work on Monday," Hardin said. "I love this team and that I get to go back to work with them [Monday] as we prepare to host Liberty on Tuesday.”

No. 11 UVa downs Clemson

The No. 11 Virginia men’s tennis team closed out its weekend with a 4-0 road win at Clemson on Sunday at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center in Clemson, S.C. The Cavaliers (12-5, 6-0 ACC) won the doubles point and picked up victories on singles courts three through five to clinch the victory.

Virginia opened the match with 6-2 victories on doubles courts two and three to clinch the doubles point. UVa was leading 5-2 on the top court when it was abandoned.

In singles, grad student Bar Botzer returned to the lineup with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory against Spencer Whitaker on court three to give UVa a 2-0 lead. Fifth-year senior Gianni Ross followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win on court five, then senior Ryan Goetz clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-3 victory on court four.

Virginia returns home to host N.C. State on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Virginia Tennis Facility.

No. 11 Hoos topped by No. 10 Hurricanes

The No. 11 Virginia women’s tennis team suffered a 6-1 defeat against No. 10 Miami (11-2, 6-1 ACC) on a blustery Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Sara Ziodato scored the lone point for the Cavaliers (11-4, 3-3 ACC) when she picked up a win in three sets on court six.

Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh opened the match with a 6-2 doubles win against No. 16 Eden Richardson and Daevenia Achong on the top court, but the Hurricanes won 6-0 and 6-2 on courts two and three to clinch the doubles point.

Miami picked up three straight-set singles wins on courts one, three and five to take the 4-0 lead and clinch the victory. A three-set win on court two made it 5-0 before Ziodato picked up a point.

Richardson won the clinching point for the Hurricanes with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Navarro on the top court. It was Navarro’s second-ever loss in collegiate singles play and her first since losing against Miami’s Estrela Perez-Somarriba on April 4, 2021 at Miami. Navarro had won 22 consecutive singles matches dating back to last season. She has a career record of 36-2 in singles play.

Cavaliers' comeback falls short

The No. 14 Virginia women’s lacrosse team closed the game on a 5-0 run but ran out of time in a 16-14 loss to No. 21 James Madison (5-4) on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

Rachel Clark had four goals and one assist and Ashlyn McGovern scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (5-6). Aubrey Williams finished with 12 draw controls. Isabella Peterson led JMU with six goals.

Virginia out-shot JMU 29-27, but the Dukes (5-4) had a 24-20 edge in shots on goal. The Cavaliers led 20-14 on the draw and had six caused turnovers to three but went 7-for-17 on free positions.

Virginia opens play at Linger Longer

Led by three players who shot 3-over 75, the Virginia men’s golf team is tied for 11th place after the opening round at the Linger Longer Invitational at the Great Waters Golf Course in Greensboro, Ga.

A trio of Cavaliers are tied for 46th place after finishing the first day at 3-over 75. That group includes Sam Jung, Pietro Bovari and Deven Patel. George Duangmanee is one shot behind them in 58th place after posting a round of 76. Jimmie Massie is in 78th place after shooting 79. Chris Fosdick, competing as an individual, is in 68th position with a round of 77.