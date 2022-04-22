UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep Seminoles to reach ACC Tournament semifinals

The Virginia men’s tennis team opened postseason play with a 4-0 victory over Florida State on Friday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga.

The top-seeded Cavaliers (20-5, 12-0 ACC) picked up wins on the top two doubles courts to take a 1-0 lead against the eighth-seeded Seminoles (16-10, 5-7 ACC), then won five of six first sets and picked up its three single victories in straight sets.

Iñaki Montes won the clinching point on court two for Virginia, which will face fourth-seeded Louisville (19-7, 9-3 ACC) on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the semifinals.

Dabbs has record-breaking day

The second day of the Virginia Challenge included Ethan Dabbs taking down a school, facility and meet record while giving him the NCAA lead in the javelin.

Dabbs had a historic day in the javelin as he unleashed a rocket reaching 80.41m (263’9”) to top his own Virginia record. The mark set not only a school record but also the record for the Virginia Challenge as well as Lannigan Field. Dabbs currently leads the NCAA in the competition.

Three Cavaliers placed in the top-four of the women’s discus. Ashley Anumba’s best throw of the day soared to a mark of 56.67m (185’11”) to set both a school and meet record. Maria Deaviz claimed third place with her mark of 49.99m (164’0”) while Thelma Kristjansdottir placed fifth at 48.74m (159’11”). Anumba has broken the Virginia school record in the discus in each of her two appearances at Lannigan Field.

Jada Seaman placed second overall in the 100m dash. Seaman finished as the top-collegian in the race running a personal-best time of 11:43. Kayla Bonnick placed fourth overall as she equaled her best time of 11:51.

Jordan Willis topped a competitive field in the men’s 400m with his season-best time of 46.48. Abby Comella won her heat in the 400m recording a personal-best time of 55.49.

In the first competition of the day, Peter Morris claimed a victory in the 10,000 meters for the Wahoos clocking a time of 30:07.99 while Nick Karayanis crossed with a time of 30:47.17.

Virginia advances to ACC semifinals

The Virginia women’s tennis team opened play at the ACC Tournament with a 4-2 victory over N.C. State (23-5) on Friday in a quarterfinal match at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga.

The Cavaliers (19-4) fell behind 2-0 but rallied with four-straight singles victories to win the match. Freshman Elaine Chervinsky won the clinching point on court three.

Virginia will face top-seeded North Carolina (24-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.

Hoos in third after 36 holes

The Virginia men’s golf team finished the opening day of play at the ACC Championships in third place. The Cavaliers shot 14-under 562 during the first two rounds of competition at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Fla. UVa had rounds of 8-under 280 and 6-under 282.

North Carolina, ranked No. 7, leads the 12-team field at 29-under 547 while No. 11 Georgia Tech is second at 19-under 557. The top four teams from the stroke play portion of the event advance to match play that begins Sunday. Saturday’s schedule includes the final 18 holes of stroke play. UVa is set to tee off at 10 a.m. while paired with the Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels.

Freshman Deven Patel led Virginia with rounds of 69 and 68 to finish the first 36 holes at 7-under 137. He completed his first day tied for fourth place.

Cavaliers win series opener

Arizona Ritchie delivered a two-RBI single in the sixth as part of a three-run rally to propel the Virginia softball team (24-21, 10-9 ACC) to a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh (14-22, 2-15 ACC) on Friday at Palmer Park. The win gave the Cavaliers the first game of the weekend series with the Panthers.