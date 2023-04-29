The No. 9 Virginia rowing team won all 10 of its races at the UVa Invite on Saturday at Rivanna Reservoir. The Cavaliers won all five races against No. 19 Tennessee and all five races against Navy in its final regular season regatta.

UVa captured wins against the Volunteers in the Third Varsity Eight (6:57.3-7:24.6), Second Varsity Four (7:33.9-7:55.7), Varsity Four (7:23.3-7:39.8), Second Varsity Eight (6:38.0-6:43.3) and Varsity Eight (6:35.3-6:48.6) in the morning session.

In the afternoon session, the Cavaliers raced past Navy in the Third Varsity Eight (6:56.3-7:23.2), Second Varsity Four (7:34.9-8:06.4), Varsity Four (7:33.5-7:53.6), Second Varsity Eight (6:54.2-7:24.5) and Varsity Eight (6:39.2-6:55.5).

“I thought it was pretty good,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “We had a tough Monday (vs. Texas) as everybody knows, but they responded really well and raced really, really hard.”

The Cavaliers honored seniors Brooke Alexander, Tahne Badenhorst, Freya Birkas-Dent, Larkin Brown, Bella Carter, Janet Conklin, Eva Frohnhofer, Lily Jarrett, Lauren Orr, Amelia Parizek, Carter Shields, Bianka Smeulders, Sarah Statler, Katie Stephens, Leia Till and ViVi Van Ingen at the conclusion of the invite.

Now UVa turns is attention to the ACC Rowing Championships, which will be held on May 12-13 on Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C. Virginia has won 21 of the 22 conference championships and has claimed 86 of the 95 events contested.

Men’s 4xMile squad impresses

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams wrapped up their competition at the prestigious Penn Relays on Saturday with the men’s 4xMile team turning in an impressive performance that set a school record and posted a top-10 time among collegiate programs all-time.

In the men’s 4xMile, Wes Porter led things off for the Cavaliers with little separating the teams at the front of the pack by the end of the first leg. Gary Martin then took the baton for a blazing fast second leg, nudging the Cavaliers in front by running the fastest split of the day at 3:58.38 before passing the baton to Nate Mountain, who did well to set up Conor Murphy in second place ahead of the anchor leg.

Murphy settled in amongst the pack, as the field slowed with each runner waiting to time their move. At the finish, Murphy crossed fourth to help the Cavaliers post a Virginia record in the 4xMile Relay, with the team combining to run a time of 16:14.48. In addition to setting the Virginia record, the time ranks ninth on the all-time collegiate performance list, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association.

The Virginia women’s 4x100 meter relay team of Kayla Bonnick, Jada Seaman, Jada Pierre, and Sarah Akpan raced to a fourth-place finish in the finals, posting a time of 44.46 seconds.

The Cavaliers also competed in the women’s 4x1500 and the men’s 4x800. The women’s 1,500 team of Keara Seasholtz, Esther Seeland, Anna Workman, and Margot Appleton clocked a time of 17:34.32, finishing eighth overall. The men’s 800 squad of Conor Murphy, Gary Martin, Liam Bellamy, and Myles Plummer combined to run 7:23.08, in another eighth-place finish.

Softball swept by Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Virginia softball team hit a pair of home runs in a high-scoring battle but the series finale went to Syracuse, who earned a 12-6 win to sweep the best-of-3 series at Skytop Softball Stadium. Reece Holbrook and Gabby Baylog each hit a homer for the Cavaliers (29-20, 8-16 ACC), who had their 14th multiple-home run game of the season.

“I thought our offense fought really hard," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "We challenged our team today to be really competitive and gritty on all sides of the ball. We had 64% quality at-bats on the day, we took our walks and really fought off pitches. You could tell offensively that we were coming to compete and grind. I was proud of that and the way they accepted that challenge."

Eden Bigham (13-6) took the loss for UVa after allowing four runs on one hit with three walks and a strikeout in an inning of work. Virginia closes the regular season on Tuesday with a single game at Longwood. First pitch in that contest is set for 5 p.m.

"We have a long ride home to evaluate and think, get some rest on Sunday and then make adjustments on Monday and practice before finishing out the regular season at Longwood,” Hardin said.