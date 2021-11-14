UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep races at Rivanna Romp

The Virginia rowing team swept all three races at the Rivanna Romp on Sunday on the Rivanna Reservoir. The Cavaliers won the Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Novice Eight as the Cavaliers concluded their fall season.
The annual regatta featured crews from Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Navy, North Carolina and SMU. Virginia has captured the last 15 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVa Varsity Four has won 12 of the past 14 races.
“Great racing today and very competitive,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “Many thanks to all of the schools that made the trip to Charlottesville.”
UVa’s Varsity Eight picked up its 15th consecutive win at the Rivanna Romp, completing the 4,000-meter course with a winning time of 13:34.8. The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four defeated UVa’s Second Varsity Four 15:16.3-15:19.4. Virginia’s Novice Eight edged Duke’s Novice Eight 14:33.9-14:36.8.
Hoos swept by Heels
The Virginia volleyball team fell 17-25, 17-25 11-25 to North Carolina on Sunday in Memorial Gymnasium.
The Cavaliers (8-18, 1-14 ACC) were led by Alana Walker, who finished with a team-best eight kills and a .429 hitting percentage, while contributing a match-high three blocks.
Virginia will close out its home schedule on Saturday when it hosts N.C. State (14-12, 8-7 ACC) at 3 p.m. The match is scheduled to stream on ACCNX.
Cavaliers tame Lions
The Virginia women’s squash team picked up a 5-4 road win at No. 4 Columbia on Sunday at the SL Green StreetSquash Center in New York, N.Y. The No. 4 Lions (1-1) are the highest-ranked team that UVa (1-0) has defeated in program history.
Virginia is on the road again next weekend, playing three more matches against Ivy League opponents, starting with Penn on Friday, followed by Princeton on Saturday and Cornell on Nov. 21.
UVa falls to Columbia
The Virginia men’s squash team suffered a 6-3 loss at No. 6 Columbia on Sunday at the SL Green StreetSquash Center in New York.
Three third-years picked up victories for the Cavaliers (1-2). Aly Hussein and Omar El Torkey won at the top two positions on the ladder while Cullen Little also picked up a victory at four.
Hussein and Little won their matches in three games. El Torkey won his first game 11-7, but dropped his second two 12-10 and 11-1. He battled for an 11-7 win in the fourth before finishing off with an 11-0 win in the decider.