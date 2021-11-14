UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep races at Rivanna Romp

The Virginia rowing team swept all three races at the Rivanna Romp on Sunday on the Rivanna Reservoir. The Cavaliers won the Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Novice Eight as the Cavaliers concluded their fall season.

The annual regatta featured crews from Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Navy, North Carolina and SMU. Virginia has captured the last 15 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVa Varsity Four has won 12 of the past 14 races.

“Great racing today and very competitive,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “Many thanks to all of the schools that made the trip to Charlottesville.”

UVa’s Varsity Eight picked up its 15th consecutive win at the Rivanna Romp, completing the 4,000-meter course with a winning time of 13:34.8. The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four defeated UVa’s Second Varsity Four 15:16.3-15:19.4. Virginia’s Novice Eight edged Duke’s Novice Eight 14:33.9-14:36.8.

Hoos swept by Heels

The Virginia volleyball team fell 17-25, 17-25 11-25 to North Carolina on Sunday in Memorial Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers (8-18, 1-14 ACC) were led by Alana Walker, who finished with a team-best eight kills and a .429 hitting percentage, while contributing a match-high three blocks.