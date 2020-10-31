UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep Navy to open season

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming and diving team and 13th ranked UVa men’s team swept Navy in a dual meet on Saturday at Lejeune Hall in the program’s season opener.

The Cavaliers defeated Navy 188-104 in the women’s meet and 181-117 in the men’s meet.

Virginia set two pool records during the competition, with the women’s 200-yard medley relay team swimming a time of 1:38.35 and sophomore Kate Douglass going 1:55.27 in the 100-yard freestyle.

Additionally, the Cavaliers captured the top time in 24 of 32 total events against the Midshipmen.

“It was great to be back competing after nine months since our last dual meet,” Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The team has been working hard to get back into race form and today it was evident we are back. We were happy to have Navy host us and they are a well-coached, tough team. Our men and women raced hard and learned a lot about where we are right now and where we need to go moving forward.”

FIELD HOCKEY

UVa shut out by Duke

The Virginia field hockey team suffered a 2-0 defeat at Duke on Saturday in both teams’ final game before the ACC Tournament.