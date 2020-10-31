UVa roundup: Cavaliers sweep Navy to open season

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming and diving team and 13th ranked UVa men’s team swept Navy in a dual meet on Saturday at Lejeune Hall in the program’s season opener.
The Cavaliers defeated Navy 188-104 in the women’s meet and 181-117 in the men’s meet.
Virginia set two pool records during the competition, with the women’s 200-yard medley relay team swimming a time of 1:38.35 and sophomore Kate Douglass going 1:55.27 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Additionally, the Cavaliers captured the top time in 24 of 32 total events against the Midshipmen.
“It was great to be back competing after nine months since our last dual meet,” Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The team has been working hard to get back into race form and today it was evident we are back. We were happy to have Navy host us and they are a well-coached, tough team. Our men and women raced hard and learned a lot about where we are right now and where we need to go moving forward.”
FIELD HOCKEY
UVa shut out by Duke
The Virginia field hockey team suffered a 2-0 defeat at Duke on Saturday in both teams’ final game before the ACC Tournament.
A pair of first-half goals off penalty corners provided all of the offense Duke (2-6, 1-4 ACC) would need in the game. It was the first time this season in which the Cavaliers (3-6, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a goal.
“This was a hard-fought game,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “We got down early and fought back hard. We were playing some great hockey, but nothing on the board to show for it. All we can do is just keep shooting and get that ball in the back of the net.”
VOLLEYBALL
UNC downs Virginia
Senior Christine Jarman posted 13 kills, but the Cavaliers fell to North Carolina in four sets, 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, on Saturday night.
Jarman co-led the UVa attack alongside fellow senior Sarah Billiard with 13 kills each. Senior libero Alex Spencer led the match with 15 digs.
North Carolina rode the arm of Parker Austin who floored 22 kills while hitting .429 to guide the Tar Heels to the win. Destiny Cox and Aziah Buckner added 10 kills apiece.
