The Virginia baseball team continued its strong start to the season on Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Columbia at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (6-0) used a stellar effort from its pitching staff to earn a 4-1 win in the opener, then put together a big offensive performance in an 11-3 win in the nightcap to clinch the series victory.

In the first game, the Cavaliers got another strong start from Nick Parker, who improved to 2-0 on the season. The Coastal Carolina transfer allowed only six hits and one run while striking out six in six innings of work.

He was relieved by Jake Berry, who did not surrender a single hit or run over the final three innings while striking out six, including all three batters in the ninth, as he earned his first save of the season.

The Cavaliers got on the board in the bottom of the second on a solo home run from Kyle Teel that soared over the right field fence. After Columbia tied the game in the top of the third inning, Virginia regained the lead for good in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly from Griff O'Ferrall that scored Harrison Didawick. UVa added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning to provide the final margin.

In the nightcap, the Wahoos' bats got rolling, cranking out 11 hits in an 11-3 win.

After the Lions took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run from Cole Hage in the first inning, the Cavaliers answered right back in the second inning with a three-run blast from Henry Godbout, his third long ball of the season.

Virginia took command with three more runs in the third inning. Teel brought home Jake Gelof with an RBI double, then Ethan Anderson brought in two more runs with an RBI single to make it 6-1.

The Hoos extended the lead even further with sixth by adding four more runs on RBI doubles from Godbout and O'Ferrall, an RBI single from Gelof and a sac fly from Casey Saucke.

Brian Edginton (2-0) earned the win for Virginia after giving up four hits and one run while striking out nine in five innings of work.

The Cavaliers and Lions will wrap up the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Disharoon Park.

No. 20 UVa drops ACC opener

The No. 20 Virginia women’s tennis team opened conference play with a 4-1 loss to No. 1 North Carolina (14-1, 0-0 ACC) on Friday at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (6-3, 0-1 ACC) won the doubles point after picking up two victories. Natasha Subhash and Elaine Chervinsky, who went 9-2 as a doubles team in the fall and rose to as high as a No. 3 ranking in doubles, played together for the first time in a dual match this year, topping Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty 6-3 on court one. Mélodie Collard and Julia Adams clinched the point for UVa with a 6-3 victory against Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig on court two.

The Tar Heels evened the score in singles with a straight-set victory on court four. UNC went up 3-1 with two more straight-set wins on courts five and one. Chervinsky had taken her first set 6-3 against Tanguilig, who is ranked No. 7 in singles, on court three, but Tanguilig battled back to win 6-1, 6-2 in the final two sets to clinch the match.

Virginia will close out the weekend by hosting No. 10 Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

No. 5 Virginia falls to No. 4 Yale

The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (13-5) fell 6-3 to No. 4 Yale in the first round of the CSA Men’s Squash National Championship on Friday afternoon.

UVa’s wins came at the one, two and four positions. Aly Hussein won his 12th match at the No. 1 position with a 3-0 victory. He secured the match with an 11-0 third game.

Omar El Torkey earned a hard-fought 3-2 win at two. El Torkey fell behind 0-1 but won the next two games to go up 2-1. He dropped the fourth before winning 11-7 to take the match.

JP Tew rounded out the wins for UVa with a 3-0 victory at four. Taha Dinana, Cullen Little and Myles McIntyre both forced five-game matches at three, five and eight, respectively.