UVa roundup: Cavaliers still in the hunt at New Haven Regional

Thanks to a strong finish to close out its second round on Tuesday, the Virginia men’s golf team remains in the hunt for a berth in the NCAA Championships.

The 10th seeded Cavaliers shot 1-under 279 to stand in seventh place at 4-under 556 after the New Haven Regional’s first two rounds. The top five teams will advance to the national championships following Wednesday’s third round.

Virginia’s four scoring players combined to play the final three holes at the Yale Golf Course at 5-under par to move up several spots on the leaderboard.

No. 17 Wake Forest leads the 14-team field at 21-under 539 while No. 5 North Carolina is second at 540. North Florida and Georgia Southern are tied for third place at 548 and No. 8 Texas Tech holds down the coveted fifth position in the standings at 10-under 550. No. 20 Illinois is one shot better than UVa on the leaderboard at 555.

George Duangmanee leads the Cavaliers at 3-under 137 after posting a score of 1-under 69 on Tuesday. Pietro Bovari is in 16th place at 2-under 138. He opened his day with a birdie on the first hole before falling to 3-over par before collecting birdies on two of his final three holes to finish at 1-over 71.

Chris Fosdick had UVa’s best second-round score, shooting 2-under 68 to move up to 24th place at 1-under 139. Deven Patel is in 45th position at 143 after shooting 72. Jack Montague is in 51st place at 4-over 144. He shot 71 during the second round

The final round of the tournament gets underway Tuesday morning. The Cavaliers will be paired with Seton Hall and UCF during the final round. Those teams will tee off starting at 8:25 a.m. from the first tee.

Men's hoops will play four games in Italy

The Virginia men's basketball team will play four exhibition games during its trip to Italy from Aug. 10-20, the school announced on Tuesday. Highlighting the tour will be a pair of games against KK Mega Mozzart of Belgrade, Serbia.

The Cavaliers will play games in Rome (Aug. 13), Florence (Aug. 15) and Rapallo (Aug. 18-19). UVa will also visit Portofino during the 10-day tour.

Virginia's roster for the trip to Italy includes veterans Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, Francisco Caffaro, Kadin Shedrick, Taine Murray and Chase Coleman, transfer Ben Vander Plas, and newcomers Leon Bond III, Ryan Dunn, Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt.

“We are very excited to take our team to Italy,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said in a statement. “We are adding four freshmen and a graduate transfer to an experienced group which showed improvement last season. The additional practices and quality competition during this tour allows us to improve and prepare for the 2022-23 season. We are looking forward to bonding and growing as a team in a beautiful country.”

NCAA rowing field announced

No. 15 Virginia is one of 22 schools that will compete in the NCAA Rowing Championships, which will be held May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

UVa earned the Atlantic Coast Conference’s automatic bid after claiming its 12th consecutive league championship on May 14. The Cavaliers won four of five events at the ACC Championship, including the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Third Varsity Eight and Varsity Four.

In addition to Virginia, SMU (American), Gonzaga (West Coast), Jacksonville (MAAC), Ohio State (Big Ten), Boston University (Patriot), Northeastern (Colonial), Princeton (Ivy League), Rhode Island (A-10), Texas (Big 12) and Stanford (Pac-12) all earned its conferences' automatic spots.

The 11 schools that earned at-large selections were Brown, California, Duke, Michigan, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Rutgers, USC, Syracuse, Washington and Yale.

The Cavaliers are seeded No. 13 in the Varsity Eight, No. 11 in the Second Varsity Eight and No. 10 in the Varsity Four.