The Virginia baseball team split a doubleheader with North Carolina on Saturday, winning the opener 8-4 before falling in the nightcap, 6-0.

The doubleheader split gave the Cavaliers (14-1, 2-1 ACC) a 2-1 series victory in the best-of-three set with the Tar Heels (12-5, 1-2 ACC).

In the first game of the day, Virginia rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to earn an 8-4 win and clinch the series.

After being held scoreless over the first five innings, the Wahoos got on the board in the fifth with an RBI single from Ethan Anderson that plated Kyle Teel. Casey Saucke beat a tag at the plate later in the inning to give UVa its second run and trim the UNC lead to one.

Virginia tied things up in the top of the sixth inning when Ethan O’Donnell hit a solo home run over the right center field wall. Anderson gave the Hoos their first lead of the game with a two-RBI double in the seventh, then he came home on a sacrifice fly from Harrison Didawick to give Virginia a 6-3 lead.

The Cavaliers added two more runs in the eighth to pick up the win.

Anderson went 4-for-5 with three RBI to lead Virginia, while Teel finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.

Jake Hodorovic picked up the win after pitching 1.1 innings of hitless relief for the Cavaliers.

Virginia’s bats were not nearly as successful in the nightcap. The Hoos were held to five hits in a 6-0 loss.

North Carolina broke a scoreless tie by scoring a pair of runs in the fifth, then pulled away from there to hand UVa its first loss of the season.

The Cavaliers return to action on Tuesday when they host George Washington at 4 p.m. at Disharoon Park.

Softball splits doubleheader

The Virginia softball team split a doubleheader with Georgia Tech to close out the weekend series at Palmer Park on Saturday. The Cavaliers (18-7, 1-2 ACC) fell 5-2 in the opener before winning the nightcap 3-0 in the opening ACC series for both teams.

Virginia struck first in the opening game of the day with an RBI triple by Lauren VanAssche. Kailyn Jones scored on the play after reaching with a single to center in the previous at bat.

Georgia Tech (14-9, 2-1 ACC) loaded the bases with one out in the sixth before taking the lead with a ball driven back up the middle that pushed two runs home for the 2-1 lead. A double off the wall in center in the next at bat extended the lead to 4-1 in favor of the Yellow Jackets.

Tori Gilbert hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the lead in half, but one more Georgia Tech run came home in the seventh for the final 5-2 margin of victory.

Virginia scored first in game two when Gilbert blasted a solo shot to left field in the second inning to open the frame.

The Cavaliers doubled the lead with a single run in the fourth inning when Kelly Ayer scored from home on a throwing error by the catcher. Ayer broke for home when Kailyn Jones took off on a steal of second. The Georgia Tech catcher threw to third, but the throw was off the mark as Ayer got back to the bag and she again broke for home for the score to make it 2-0.

Virginia pushed a third run home in the fifth inning with a single through the right side from Ayer. Sarah Coon came home from second on the play and was called out, but upon review it was determined she slid in ahead of and under the tag for the third run of the game.

Eden Bigham (5-2) picked up the win as she allowed only three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in her complete-game effort.

Women’s lacrosse falls at No. 1 UNC

The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team pulled within one goal with just under five minutes to play but No. 1 North Carolina came back with four straight goals to take the game 17-12 on Saturday afternoon at Dorrance Field.

The Cavaliers (6-1, 2-1 ACC) were down 13-8 after UNC (6-0, 3-0 ACC) opened the second half with the first three goals, but went on a 4-0 run to cut it to 13-12 and force a Tar Heel timeout with 4:52 remaining in the game but North Carolina closed out the game with four straight.

Ashlyn McGovern and Rachel Clark both led the Cavaliers with four goals. Jaime Biskup and Kiki Shaw added two goals.