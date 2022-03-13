UVa roundup: Cavaliers split doubleheader with Duke

The Virginia baseball team suffered its first loss of the season, but still clinched its three-game series with Duke after splitting a doubleheader with the Blue Devils on Sunday in Durham, N.C.

The Cavaliers (14-1, 2-1 ACC) rolled to a 13-1 win in the opening game, then saw their late rally come up a run short in a 7-6 loss in the nightcap.

In the first game, Virginia cranked out 18 hits as it rolled to a 12-run win over the Blue Devils (9-7, 1-2 ACC). Griff O’Ferrall led the way in the opener, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Devin Ortiz and Alex Tappen also finished with three hits for the Cavaliers.

Brian Gursky (4-0) picked up the win after giving up four hits and one run while striking out five in five innings of work.

The Cavaliers’ bats were not as effective in the nightcap, but Virginia still made a game of it late. The Hoos were limited to seven hits in Game 2 and fell behind 4-0 after two innings. UVa rallied to tie the game at 4-4 before Duke responded with a three-run seventh inning to take a 7-4 lead.

Virginia rallied in the top of the ninth, plating two runs to pull within one, but the comeback stopped there.

The Cavaliers return to action on Tuesday when they open a two-game, midweek series with Rider at Disharoon Park.

No. 14 UVa tops LouisvilleThe No. 14 Virginia men’s tennis team (10-5, 4-0 ACC) closed out the weekend with a 6-1 victory over Louisville (11-5, 3-1 ACC) on Sunday at the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Gianni Ross and William Woodall opened the match with a 6-4 win on doubles court two, then Chris Rodesch and Ryan Goetz clinched the point with a 6-4 win on the top court.

In singles, Rodesch battled out a 6-3, 6-4 win against Etienne Donnet on the top court to put the Cavaliers ahead 2-0. Goetz followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win on court three. Ross clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-3 win on court four.

Woodall had won his first set 6-1, but dropped his second against David Mizrahi 6-2 to force a third set on court five. The second set ended shortly after Rodesch’s win but before Goetz and Ross finished, so they played a full third set. Woodall won the third in a tiebreaker, 7-4.

On court two, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg was edged 6-4 in his first set against Josh Howard. Von der Schulenburg won a tiebreaker, 7-5, to decide the second set and force a third-set super-tiebreaker. The two battled past the 10-point mark with von der Schulenburg finally pulling out a 14-12 win to take the point.

UVa in second at Regional Challenge

The No. 6 Virginia women’s golf team shot 3-over 287 to finish the first day of play at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge and is tied with No. 2 Oregon for second place. Kent State leads the 16-team field at 2-over 286. A total of 10 teams competing in the event at Palos Verdes Golf Club are currently ranked in Golfstat’s top-25 poll.

Virginia was led by Riley Smyth, who shot 2-under 69 and finished the first round in fourth place. Beth Lillie and Jennifer Cleary are tied for 11th place after starting play with 2-over 71s.

Massie starts well in Myrtle Beach

UVa senior Jimmie Massie shared the first-round lead at the General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Sunday. Due to a morning frost, the opening round was delayed until a 10 a.m. start and the event’s second round was not completed Sunday due to darkness.

Massie shot 5-under 67 during the opening round to share the tournament lead after 18 holes with South Carolina’s Ryan Hall. Massie’s performance matched his best single-round score against par during his UVa career.

Virginia was in fifth place after the opening round at 1-over 289 but dropped back to ninth place when play was suspended. UVa did not finish the front nine of its second round due to darkness.

Midway through his second round, Massie had fallen back to 33rd place at 2-over par for the tournament. UVa’s other first-round scores included a 70 by Pietro Bovari, a 75 by Sam Jung, a 77 by George Duangmanee and an 80 by Chris Fosdick. Bovari was in eighth place, Jung in 47th, Duangmanee in 66th and Fosdick was 79th after the first 18 holes.

Wahoos drop series finale

The Virginia softball team (15-10, 2-1 ACC) was hunting for a series sweep, but No. 24 Notre Dame (17-6, 1-2 ACC) used a seventh-inning run to take a 3-2 victory in the series finale at Palmer Park on Sunday.

Madison Harris (0-1) took the loss in relief after allowing the one run on two hits in 1.2 innings of work. Shannon Becker (6-1) picked up the win in the complete game, allowing two runs on 10 hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Owens, Barnett earns All-American honors

Owayne Owens and Mia Barnett each earned All-American honors on the final day of the the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday night.

Owens earned All-American honors in the triple jump with his mark of 16.13m (52’11”), which was recorded on his sixth and final attempt. The mark earned Owens an eighth-place finish and first team All-American honors for the second time in his indoor career. Owens achieved second team All-American honors in the 2020 season.

After breaking a 40-year-old Virginia record in qualifying (4:33.54), Barnett finished 10th overall in the women’s mile. With a time of 4:42.91, Barnett capped a historic freshman season with second team All-American honors.