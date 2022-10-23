UVa roundup: Cavaliers shut out Wolfpack on Senior Day

The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team got two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra en route to a 4-0 victory over N.C. State at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) wasted no time getting on the board with a strike from Spaanstra in the third minute of play. Haley Hopkins got in on the action in the 12th minute to double the Virginia lead.

After taking a 2-0 lead into halftime, the Hoos struck quickly in the second half, with Spaanstra finding the net again in the opening minute of the period. The Cavaliers then capped the scoring in the 57th minute with a goal from Lia Godfrey.

“It was a good result and a good performance as well," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "I’m really happy with the way the team performed today, especially the seniors. We got good contributions today from all of our seniors. We’re incredibly proud of them. They’ve sacrificed so much for the program, so it was nice to see the fans come out and us get the result with a good performance as well.”

Virginia will close the regular season on the road at Miami on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ACCNX.

Virginia blanks Kent State

The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 3-0 victory over Kent State on Sunday at the UVa Turf Field.

The Cavaliers (11-5) notched their fifth shutout victory of the year in their final regular-season home game.

Grad student Annie McDonough, one of the seven student-athletes honored after the game in the Senior Day recognitions, started her final game on the Blue Turf by scoring her first goal of the season 2:38 into the game.

Freshman Daniela Mendez-Trendler made it a 2-0 advantage seven minutes into the game, converting a pass from another senior, Cato Geusgens, into a goal after a penalty corner. Senior Laura Janssen added a third score three minutes into the second quarter to give Virginia a 3-0 lead.

The Golden Flashes (7-8) took two of their three shots in the third quarter, but Virginia dominated possession throughout the contest.

Cavaliers sweep Fighting Irish

In its first sweep over an ACC opponent since 2019, the Virginia volleyball team (10-11, 2-8 ACC) recorded 16 total blocks in its 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Notre Dame (9-11, 4-6 ACC) at Memorial Gymnasium Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers’ 16.0 blocks are good for No. 2 all-time in program history among three-set matches.

The win snapped the Fighting Irish’s five-match winning streak in the series and marked UVa’s first win over Notre Dame since 2016. Virginia was led by middle blocker Abby Tadder, who tied for a match-high eight kills, hit .429 and posted a match-high eight blocks, including a career-best three solo.

Outside hitter Grace Turner also had eight kills and chipped in four blocks and nine digs. Middle blocker Veresia Yon accounted for seven blocks — her season high — and ripped six kills on 12 swings.

No. 24 UVa wins on Senior Night

Leo Afonso and Phil Horton connected to deliver the lone goal of the game and vault the Virginia men's soccer team to the top of the ACC Coastal Division standings with a 1-0 victory over Wake Forest on senior night at Klöckner Stadium.

In the 63rd minute, Horton darted past his defender and laid a perfect ball into Afonso, who fired a shot into the low corner of the goal to give the Cavaliers (9-4-2, 5-1-1 ACC) the lead with half an hour remaining. Virginia was able to withstand late pressure from Wake Forest (12-4, 4-3 ACC) to hold on to the victory and secure three crucial points.

“It’s always special to get a win on a night when we are celebrating our seniors," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. "That was a great win for our team. Wake Forest is a really talented attacking team and not too many teams can shut them out like that in a game. Our team did a great job to get this win and put ourselves in a position to compete for our division and our conference.”

Golf teams earn sixth-place finishes

The No. 7 Virginia men’s golf team tied for sixth place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday in Alpharetta, Ga. UVa shot 6-under 282 during the final round, its best 18-hole score for the three-day event, for a 54-hole total of 10-under 854.

Fifth-ranked Stanford won the tournament at 23-under 841, one shot ahead of host Georgia Tech and Pepperdine. A total of eight of the 13 teams in the field were ranked in the current Golfstat standings.

Virginia was led by senior Pietro Bovari, who finished 10th overall. He had a final-round score of 2-under 70 and ended the tournament at 5-under 211. It was the 10th top-10 finish for Bovari during his Cavalier career and his third of the fall.

The No. 9 Virginia women’s golf team capped its fall season with a sixth-place finish at the Stanford Intercollegiate. The Cavaliers shot 3-over 287 for the second consecutive round to finish the three-day event at 4-over 856. Top-ranked Stanford took the team title at 15-under 837 on its home course.

UVa was led on Sunday by the 2-under 69 from sophomore Megan Propeck. She shared the team’s top finish with teammate Jennifer Cleary in 13th place. Each player finished at 1-under 212. Cleary shot 1-over 72 during the final round.