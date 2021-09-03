UVa roundup: Cavaliers shut out William & Mary

Sophomore Lia Godfrey scored her first goal of the season to lead the No. 3 Virginia women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over defending national champion Santa Clara on Thursday night at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. The match was part of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational, which is being hosted by JMU.

A foul in the 70th minute near the top left corner of the box set up a free kick opportunity for the Cavaliers (5-0-0). Godfrey lined up the kick and bent it in past the near post to give the Cavaliers the lead.

Godfrey's goal was all Virginia needed thanks to a solid defensive effort. UVa goalkeeper Laurel Ivory posted her 35th career clean sheet as she earned her 56th career win in a Cavalier uniform.

“It was a good win," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "I thought we played some good soccer in the match. Santa Clara is a difficult team to break down and that was evident tonight. For us to come out of here with a win against an opponent like this says a lot about our team at this point in time. But, we’re still assessing and learning and growing. We still need to improve.”

Virginia will wrap up play at the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational on Sunday against host JMU. Match time is set for 3 p.m.