UVa roundup: Cavaliers shut out William & Mary

The No. 8 Virginia field hockey team used stout defense and a strong second half to pick up a 5-0 victory over William & Mary on Friday at Busch Field in Williamsburg.
The Cavaliers (2-1) led 1-0 at halftime, then exploded for four goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.
“This game was the tale of two different halves," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "We are able to move the ball well, draw some corners and capitalize on the set situations. Today was a total team effort against a well-coached William & Mary team.”
Annie McDonough and Peyton Tollaksen each scored twice in UVa’s first road game of the season. Virginia held a 19-2 advantage in shots, with 15 of those coming in the second half, and finished with six penalty corners to William & Mary's one.
Lauren Hausheer played the first three quarters in goal for the Cavaliers, making one save. She picked up the win and split the shutout with Tyler Kennedy, who played the fourth quarter in goal and did not face a shot
Virginia returns home to host Towson on Sunday at noon at Turf Field. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. It will be the Cavaliers' second-straight match against a Colonial Athletic Association program.
Virginia shuts out Santa Clara
Sophomore Lia Godfrey scored her first goal of the season to lead the No. 3 Virginia women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over defending national champion Santa Clara on Thursday night at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. The match was part of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational, which is being hosted by JMU.
A foul in the 70th minute near the top left corner of the box set up a free kick opportunity for the Cavaliers (5-0-0). Godfrey lined up the kick and bent it in past the near post to give the Cavaliers the lead.
Godfrey's goal was all Virginia needed thanks to a solid defensive effort. UVa goalkeeper Laurel Ivory posted her 35th career clean sheet as she earned her 56th career win in a Cavalier uniform.
“It was a good win," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "I thought we played some good soccer in the match. Santa Clara is a difficult team to break down and that was evident tonight. For us to come out of here with a win against an opponent like this says a lot about our team at this point in time. But, we’re still assessing and learning and growing. We still need to improve.”
Virginia will wrap up play at the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational on Sunday against host JMU. Match time is set for 3 p.m.