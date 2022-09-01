UVa roundup: Cavaliers shut out Dukes to remain unbeaten

The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team scored two second-half goals and the Cavaliers' defense delivered another clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over James Madison on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, UVa (5-0-0) got on the board early in the second half off a penalty kick in the 47th minute. A JMU handball on a cross set up the chance from the penalty spot and Haley Hopkins buried the chance for her team-leading fifth goal of the season to put the Cavaliers on the board. Hopkins has now scored in three consecutive matches.

Virginia doubled its lead late in the match on a strike from Lia Godfrey in the 84th minute. Maya Carter took a shot off the attack that was deflected to Godfrey, who quickly pulled up and placed her shot up and to the right of the keeper for the score.

The Cavaliers earned their fourth straight shutout of the season and have allowed just one goal in five matches.

Still, Virginia coach Steve Swanson wants to see better execution from his team.

“It was a good result," Swanson said. "JMU is much improved and we feel good about the result, but the performance is a different story. There are a lot of things we can do better and have to do better."

Swanson hopes that Cavaliers can improve on those things in practice in the coming days as they prepare for Sunday night's clash with No. 23 Memphis at Klöckner Stadium.

"We’re going to concentrate on those things and look to improve because we have a good Memphis team coming in on Sunday," Swanson said. "We have to be better for that one. There are lessons to be learned from this game and hopefully we learn those lessons.”

Men's tennis schedule announced

The Virginia men's tennis team announced its 2022-23 schedule today on Thursday.

The reigning NCAA champions will host the ITA Atlantic Regional Championships (Oct. 20-25) in the fall as well as ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in the spring (Jan. 28-29). The Cavaliers' non-conference schedule includes a rematch of the 2022 NCAA final with Kentucky as well as two more matchups with top-five teams.

The Wildcats and Cavaliers will meet in a national title rematch at the Boar’s Head on Sunday, Feb. 3. Virginia will also host dual matches against No. 4 Baylor (Jan. 22) and No. 5 Ohio State (Feb. 12).

The Cavaliers will be the top seed in the ITA Kickoff Weekend matches and will be hosting Nevada, Ole Miss and Princeton at the Charlottesville Regional Jan. 28-29 with the winner advancing to the ITA Indoor Team Championships, being held Feb. 17-20 in Chicago.

The Cavaliers’ conference schedule includes home matches against Miami (Mar. 3), Florida State (Mar. 5), North Carolina (Mar. 17), Duke (Mar. 19), Virginia Tech (Mar. 22), Clemson (Apr. 14) and Georgia Tech (Apr. 16).

Kennedy named women’s lacrosse assistant

Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Julie Myers announced the addition of Ally Kennedy to her staff as an assistant coach on Thursday. Kennedy spent the 2021 season as a graduate assistant at Stony Brook and also worked as an assistant coach for the Long Island Yellow Jackets, a top club lacrosse team.

Kennedy joins the Cavaliers after representing Team USA at the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship, where she played in all eight games with 11 goals and one assist. During the first five games, Kennedy had three separate hat tricks.

“Ally is one of the top midfielders for the US National Team and has performed at the highest levels of the game," Myers said. "Her playing experience and youthful energy will be a true asset to the program. Ally will primarily work with our draw team and attackers. Her skill set will help us to generate fast-break opportunities, control the tempo of the game and win draws. We cannot wait to get started.”