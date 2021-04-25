UVa roundup: Cavaliers shut out by Syracuse

The Virginia softball team came up on the wrong end of a pitcher’s duel on Sunday, falling 1-0 to Syracuse in the series finale at Palmer Park.

Four UVa pitchers combined to limit the Orange (18-16, 11-13 ACC) to two hits on the afternoon, but Syracuse was able to get one run across and held the Cavaliers (15-29, 10-23 ACC) to one hit on the afternoon to pick up the victory.

Aly Rayle (3-7) took the loss for the Cavaliers, allowing the one run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Rayle worked 2.0 innings in the start.

Alexa Romero (8-5) picked up the victory for the Orange in the complete-game effort, allowing the one hit with four strikeouts. She did not walk a batter.

Syracuse got on the board in the second inning when Lailoni Mayfield delivered a double to score Toni Martin, who reached on a walk and stole second. The one run would hold up for the duration for the Orange.

