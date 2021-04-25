UVa roundup: Cavaliers shut out by Syracuse

The Virginia softball team came up on the wrong end of a pitcher’s duel on Sunday, falling 1-0 to Syracuse in the series finale at Palmer Park.
Four UVa pitchers combined to limit the Orange (18-16, 11-13 ACC) to two hits on the afternoon, but Syracuse was able to get one run across and held the Cavaliers (15-29, 10-23 ACC) to one hit on the afternoon to pick up the victory.
Aly Rayle (3-7) took the loss for the Cavaliers, allowing the one run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Rayle worked 2.0 innings in the start.
Alexa Romero (8-5) picked up the victory for the Orange in the complete-game effort, allowing the one hit with four strikeouts. She did not walk a batter.
Syracuse got on the board in the second inning when Lailoni Mayfield delivered a double to score Toni Martin, who reached on a walk and stole second. The one run would hold up for the duration for the Orange.
UVa places seventh
The No. 31 Virginia men’s golf team finished seventh in stroke play at the ACC Championships on Sunday at the Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course in Milton, Ga. After Saturdays’ round was washed out due to rain, play resumed Sunday morning. The Cavaliers shot 7-over 287 during the third round for a 54-hole total of 19-over 859.
The top four teams advanced to the match play portion of the event. North Carolina finished first in stroke play at 814 followed by Clemson (829), N.C. State (831) and Florida State (845).
George Duangmanee was UVa’s top finisher. He shot even par 70 on Sunday to place 22nd at 3-over 213. Chris Fosdick and Andrew Orischak were one shot behind him in 28th place.