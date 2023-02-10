The Virginia softball team posted its second shutout of the season on Friday in a 3-0 win over Sam Houston at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

The Cavaliers (2-0), who opened the season with a 5-0 victory over Lamar on Thursday in the Houston Invitational, got off to the quick start in Friday’s game with a solo home run from Sarah Coon in the first inning.

UVa extended its lead in the second inning when Kelly Ayer scored on a single to center from Leah Boggs. Virginia’s pitchers would then hold things in check until the Cavaliers added a third run in the seventh inning.

Kate Goldberg’s double to right center in the seventh pushed Jade Hylton across the plate for the final margin of victory.

“I liked how we came out today with a lot of energy and put up a couple of runs in the first two innings,” Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. “Their pitcher did a great job of keeping us off balance; we had a few mishits and a some balls hit hard where they were in the right position. It was a great game and Sam Houston played well. We really had to grind it out there at the end.”

Virginia starter Molly Grube (1-0) picked up the victory after allowing one hit and one walk while and striking out one in 4.2 innings of work.

Savanah Henley made her first relief appearance of the year in the fifth inning, getting the final out of the frame. Eden Bigham picked up her first save of the season after working the final 2.0 innings, allowing two hits and one walk to go along with three strikeouts.

“Hats off to our pitching staff,” Hardin said. “They’ve kept us in every game. They’ve thrown it really well and competitively.”

Virginia returns to action at the Houston Invitational on Saturday with a game against Lamar at 11 a.m. ET before resuming Thursday’s suspended game against Houston at 6:30 p.m. ET. The matchup with the Cougars was suspended in the third inning Thursday after a light pole lost power behind the first base dugout.

“We’re learning and growing,” Hardin said. “This game is tough and every opponent will be tough, so we have to keep our nice to the grind stone, get ready to play another doubleheader tomorrow and keep getting better.”

Virginia tops Penn

The No. 8 Virginia women’s squash team topped No. 9 Penn 7-2 on Friday afternoon at the Penn Squash Center in Philadelphia.

Emma Jinks cruised to a 3-0 win to put the Cavaliers (11-4) on the board first. Maureen Foley gave UVa a 2-0 lead with a 3-1 win at seven. Just a minute later, Sydney Maxwell won at six, 3-1.

In the second flight, Oliva Walsh won 3-0 at five, Lina Tammam picked up a 3-1 victory at three position and Nicolina Tessitore won 3-2 after winning the first two games and taking the fifth 11-8. Meagan Best rounded out the wins with a 3-2 victory at one.

Julia Curran fell 3-2 in a tough match at the 10 position. Eliza Mills fell 3-1 and Maria Moya battled in a 3-2 loss at two.