UVa roundup: Cavaliers see late lead slip away at Syracuse

The No. 7 Virginia women’s lacrosse team saw its second-half lead disappear during a late 6-0 Syracuse run that lifted the Orange to a 15-12 victory on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
After an Ashlyn McGovern goal gave Virginia (8-4, 3-4 ACC) an 11-9 lead, Syracuse (8-1, 5-1 ACC) scored six unanswered goals over a four-minute stretch. The Orange took their first lead of the game with 5:46 to go on a Megan Carney goal, then added three more goals to take a 15-11 lead. Maggie Bostain halted the Syracuse run with a goal with 2:28 to play, but the Cavaliers could not get any closer.
Virginia goalie Charlie Campbell had a career-high 18 saves in the game to help the Cavalier defense hold Syracuse to nine goals for the first 52 minutes of the game.
McGovern and Annie Dyson each finished with hat tricks, while Mackenzie Hoeg had two goals for UVa, which had six different players score in the game. Meaghan Tyrrell led Syracuse with five goals.
Syracuse had 41 shots to Virginia's 20. The Orange also led in ground balls (22-16) and draw controls (19-10). UVa was 4-for-6 on free position shots.
Wahoos drop Game 2
The Virginia softball team lost the second game of its weekend series at North Carolina on Saturday, falling 7-3 at the Anderson Softball Stadium in Chapel Hill.
The Cavaliers (12-20, 8-15 ACC) got a two-run home run from Abby Weaver in the seventh inning, but was unable to continue the rally as North Carolina (11-14, 7-8 ACC) grabbed the win to even the series at one game apiece.
Aly Rayle (2-4) took the loss for the Cavaliers after allowing four runs — two of them earned — on three hits with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. She did not walk a batter.
Katie Grace Olinger (1-3) picked up the win for North Carolina after giving up three runs — two of them earned — on six hits in the complete-game effort. She struck out one and walked three.
Virginia and North Carolina will conclude their four-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at noon. Both games will be streamed live online on ACC Network Extra.