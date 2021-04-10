UVa roundup: Cavaliers see late lead slip away at Syracuse

The No. 7 Virginia women’s lacrosse team saw its second-half lead disappear during a late 6-0 Syracuse run that lifted the Orange to a 15-12 victory on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

After an Ashlyn McGovern goal gave Virginia (8-4, 3-4 ACC) an 11-9 lead, Syracuse (8-1, 5-1 ACC) scored six unanswered goals over a four-minute stretch. The Orange took their first lead of the game with 5:46 to go on a Megan Carney goal, then added three more goals to take a 15-11 lead. Maggie Bostain halted the Syracuse run with a goal with 2:28 to play, but the Cavaliers could not get any closer.

Virginia goalie Charlie Campbell had a career-high 18 saves in the game to help the Cavalier defense hold Syracuse to nine goals for the first 52 minutes of the game.

McGovern and Annie Dyson each finished with hat tricks, while Mackenzie Hoeg had two goals for UVa, which had six different players score in the game. Meaghan Tyrrell led Syracuse with five goals.

Syracuse had 41 shots to Virginia's 20. The Orange also led in ground balls (22-16) and draw controls (19-10). UVa was 4-for-6 on free position shots.

Wahoos drop Game 2