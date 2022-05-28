UVa roundup: Cavaliers' Second Varsity Eight boat reaches NCAA grand final

The Virginia rowing team's Second Varsity Eight qualified for Sunday’s grand final at the NCAA Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight (6:33.634) rowed to a third-place finish in Saturday’s A/B semifinals, finishing behind Stanford (6:26.132) and Yale (6:28.650). Ohio State, SMU and Michigan completed the top six.

“Incredible race by the 2V8 to get into the final," Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. "Very focused and intentional.”

Virginia’s Varsity Eight and Varsity Four will compete in the petite finals after finishing sixth in their respective semifinal heats.

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Eight placed sixth behind Stanford (6:22.185), Washington, Princeton, Yale and Michigan with a time of 6:36.673.

“The V8 competed with everything they had and are looking forward to seeing how much they can bring in the petite final," Sauer said.

Virginia’s Varsity Four finished sixth behind Washington (7:09.214), Texas, Brown, Michigan and Rutgers with a time of 7:26.606.

"The V4 was very competitive in the first 750 and were not able to sustain their speed but had an incredible repechage [Friday], so looking to bring that [Sunday],” Sauer said.

Virginia's first race Sunday will be the Varsity Four petite final at 9:22 a.m., followed by the Second Varsity Eight grand final (10 a.m.) and Varsity Eight petite final (10:12 a.m.).

Four UVa men qualify for NCAA meet

The Virginia men’s track and field program punched four more tickets to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Friday, the final day of competition in the NCAA East Regional preliminary in Bloomington, Ind.

Jacob Lemmon, Claudio Romero, Yasin Sado and Owayne Owens all secured the chance to compete for a national title in their respective events for the Cavaliers.

Lemmon entered the men’s discus as the No. 21 seed in the field of 48 looking to break into the top 12 and advance to the NCAA Championships. On his very first throw, Lemmon recorded a season-best mark of 58.19 meters (190’11”). The mark topped the second flight and would eventually rank as the third-best qualifying mark.

Romero was faced with some adversity as the third flight of the discus rolled around. Rain poured down on the competitors throughout their warm-up period before clearing just prior to competition forcing the throwers to adjust to the surface’s varying levels slickness on the fly. After fouling on his first attempt, Romero qualified with his second throw, recording a mark of 59.06 meters (193’9”). Romero will return to Eugene after placing third at the national championships a year ago.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Sado also was faced with trying conditions as a steady rain fell over the runners throughout. Coming down the final stretch, Sado powered across the finish line to edge Virginia Tech’s Benjamin Nibbelink for the final automatic qualifying spot.

In the triple jump, Owens entered with the fourth-best mark in the nation (16.61 meters). On his first attempt, he recorded a mark of 15.48 meters which put him right on the line of qualification. After fouling his second attempt, Owens found himself on the outside looking in with just one jump remaining. With his third and final attempt, Owens soared to a mark of 16.05 meters (52’8”) to post the fourth-best qualifying mark and secure qualification for the NCAA Championships.

Virginia will send a total of five male competitors to challenge for national championships in Oregon: Ethan Dabbs (javelin), Claudio Romero (discus), Jacob Lemmon (discus), Owayne Owens (triple jump), and Yasin Sado (3,000-meter steeplechase).