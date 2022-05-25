UVa roundup: Cavaliers' season ends with loss to Jayhawks

The Virginia softball team's season came to an end with a 4-2 loss to Kansas in the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Cavaliers finish the season with a 28-26 record.

“I’m very proud of our team and how we competed the entire season," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "When any season ends it is always hard to see your senior class go. This class is really special because they are the bridge from the lean years in our program to where we are today. They have changed the standard and expectations for UVa softball and I am forever grateful for their loyalty and commitment to the program.”

The Jayhawks (20-35) got off to the quick start against the Cavaliers, pushing two runs across in the first with a two-RBI double from Olivia Bruno.

Virginia scored a pair of runs in the fourth to tie the game. After loading the bases with one out, Abby Weaver was hit by a pitch to bring the first run home. Lauren VanAssche then hit a sac fly to left to tie the game.

The lead was short-lived.

Kansas answered in the bottom of the fourth to reclaim the lead, then extended the advantage with a solo home run in the sixth for the final 4-2 margin of victory.

Mackenzie Wooten (4-2) took the loss in relief for UVa after allowing one run on seven hits with one strikeout in 3.0 innings of work. Savana DesRochers (2-4) picked up the relief win, allowing two hits and striking out three in 3.0 innings of work.

Montes reaches NCAA quarterfinals

Virginia sophomore Iñaki Montes advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA singles championship with a three-set victory over Daniel Rodrigues of South Carolina on Wednesday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Il.

Montes dropped his first set 6-3, but rebounded by going up an early break in the second set and holding on for a 6-2 win. In the third set, Montes went up 5-0, but Rodrigues held and then broke Montes on a deuce point. Montes broke back to win the third set 6-2 and advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face reigning national champion Sam Riffice of Florida on Thursday.

Dabbs punches ticket to Eugene

Virginia's Ethan Dabbs punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday with a strong performance at the NCAA East Preliminaries in Bloomington, Ind..

Dabbs entered the meet as the NCAA leader in the javelin with the objective of advancing to the NCAA Championships. Battling unpredictable wind patterns, the senior showed poise and experience as he let go of a throw that soared 77.06 meters (252’10”) to secure third place in the competition and an opportunity to compete for an NCAA title. Dabbs will make his first appearance in the NCAA Championships since his freshman campaign in 2019.

In the men’s 1,500 meters, Wes Porter came one step closer to qualifying for the NCAA Championships. It was a trademark race for the second-year as he hung around the middle of the pack for the majority of the race. With a powerful kick in the final 200 meters, Porter vaulted into second place to secure qualification for the NCAA quarterfinals on Friday in hopes of earning his first trip to the NCAA Championships.

Navarro, Subhash fall in NCAA singles

Virginia sophomore Emma Navarro, the reigning NCAA singles champion and the No. 1 seed in the singles championship, will not repeat as national champion after suffering a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 loss against Abigail Rencheli of N.C. State on a windy day in Champaign, Ill.

Rencheli was unseeded in the tournament, coming in with an ITA singles ranking of No. 48. Navarro opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Margarita Skiabina of Texas Tech and topped Carol Lee of Georgia Tech 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Tuesday in the second round to advance to the Round of 16. Navarro ends the season with a 26-2 record in singles.

Natasha Subhash faced No. 8 seed Carson Branstine in the first round, winning 7-5, 6-2 to advance. She defeated Carmen Corley of Oklahoma 6-3, 7-5 in the second round. She lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Paola Diaz-Delgado of VCU playing on the indoor courts on Wednesday morning in the Round of 16.