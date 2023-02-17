The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team opened play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with a 4-3 victory over No. 12 Tennessee on Friday at the XS Tennis Village in Chicago.

The Volunteers (6-4) won the doubles point to take an early lead, but the Cavaliers (8-2) followed with three straight-set wins in singles to go up 3-1. Tennessee tied the match at 3-3 before grad student Ryan Goetz clinched the victory for the Cavaliers.

Virginia will face No. 4 Michigan (11-0) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

UVa tops Drexel

The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team earned its second-straight top-five win with a 5-4 triumph over No. 4 Drexel on Friday afternoon at the CSA Championships.

The win was the Cavaliers’ first over Drexel and the first in the opening round of the CSA Championship Howe Cup A Division in program history.

It all came down to the final match on court six as UVa (14-5) and Drexel (11-5) were knotted up 4-4. Virginia’s Sydney Maxwell dropped the first game but came back to win her next three to top Drexel’s Emma Bartley and clinch the win for UVa.

Olivia Walsh and Lina Tammam opened the match with wins at three and five for the Cavaliers. Walsh cruised to a 3-0 win at the five position and Tammam also won 3-0 at three.

Meagan Best gave UVa its third win of the match with a 3-1 victory at the No. 1 position. Maria Moya won her first two games before dropping the third but Moya came back for an 11-8 win in the fourth to take the 3-1 win at two and tie the match up.

Drexel picked up wins at four, seven, eight and nine.

The Cavaliers advance to the second round to face top-seeded Trinity on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Arlen Specter Center in Philadelphia.

Hoos fall to No. 23 Terps

A home run in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in Virginia’s 2-1 loss to No. 23 Maryland in game one of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers (5-2) scored first, manufacturing a run in the second inning when Gabby Baylog scored on a delayed steal. Lauren VanAssche took off from first and got caught in a rundown once Baylog broke for home, giving time for the senior to come home.

Maryland (5-1) took the lead in the sixth with a two-run shot to left field from Amelia Lech. The Cavaliers got a chance with a hit batter to start the bottom of the seventh, but the Terrapins shut the door to pick up the win.

Eden Bigham (1-1) took the loss for UVa, working a complete game with the two runs allowed on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Trinity Schlotterbock (3-0) picked up the win for Virginia with the complete game, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Virginia continues play at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Saturday when the Cavaliers face Minnesota at 10 a.m. and No. 23 Maryland at 12:30 p.m. Both games are being played at North Carolina.