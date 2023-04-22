The Virginia men’s tennis team is back in the ACC Tournament championship match.

The Cavaliers picked up a 4-1 win over Florida State on Saturday in the semifinals at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, N.C. The match was scheduled to be played outdoors at Cary Tennis Park but was moved to an indoor venue because of thunderstorms.

Grad student Ryan Goetz won the clinching match for the Cavaliers (23-4).

Virginia opened the match with a 6-3 win by Goetz and Alex Kiefer on doubles court three. Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg then clinched the doubles point for UVa with a 6-2 win on court two.

In singles, Rodesch sailed through a 6-1, 6-4 win against Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, finishing his match before court five had completed its first set. Rodesch is ranked No. 10 in the ITA singles rankings and Cornut-Chauvinc is six. This was Rodesch’s fourth top 10 win of the season and extended his singles win streak to 10 matches.

Von der Schulenburg won 6-3, 6-2 on court three to put UVa ahead 3-0. Jamie Comel won on court six to give Florida State its lone point. Goetz and Montes were in the race to clinch on adjacent courts with Goetz finishing out his 6-4, 6-3 victory against Joshua Dous-Karpenschif to finish the match. Montes was leading 5-2 in his second set when play was abandoned.

Virginia will face Duke (20-5, 11-1 ACC) in the final on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cary Tennis Park in a meeting of the tournament’s top two seeds.

Women’s tennis falls in semis

The Virginia women’s tennis team suffered a 4-0 loss to top-seeded North Carolina on Saturday in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, N.C. The match was scheduled to be played outdoors at the Cary Tennis Center but was moved to an indoor venue because of thunderstorms.

After winning the doubles point, the Tar Heels (29-0) took four of six first sets in singles. North Carolina converted three of its first set victories into straight-set wins, taking courts four and one before Carson Tanguilig clinched the victory on court three.

The field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced via an online selection show that will stream on NCAA.com on May 1 at 6 p.m.

Virginia Challenge wraps up

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out the final day of the Virginia Challenge on Saturday with some impressive performances despite scattered showers at Lannigan Field throughout the day.

The Cavaliers swept their way through the men’s and women’s 400-meter hurdles. Emily Alexandru led things off on the women’s side, nabbing the victory with a personal-best time of 58.37 seconds. Alex Sherman followed with a victory of his own. The sophomore also logged a personal best, running 51.23.

Keara Seasholtz put down an impressive performance in the 800 meters. Running in the final heat, Seasholtz blazed to the finish to take home the victory in 2:05.73. Carly Tarentino logged her third consecutive victory in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.75 meters (5’8.75”).

Baseball game postponed

Saturday’s baseball game between Virginia and Notre Dame was postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader beginning at noon on Sunday at Frank Eck Stadium. Both games will air on ACCNX as originally scheduled.