UVa roundup: Cavaliers reach ACC Tournament championship game

The top-seeded Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 victory over No. 4 seed N.C. State on Saturday in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Rome, Ga.
The Cavaliers (20-2) will play No. 3 seed North Carolina for the ACC championship on Sunday at 2 pm. The match will stream on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia shook off Friday’s narrow quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech to dominate the semifinal showdown against the Wolfpack. The Cavaliers took the doubles point and won three singles matches with dominant second sets to advance to Sunday’s championship match.
Freshman Iñaki Montes clinched the victory with a win on singles court three.
Senior Carl Söderlund and junior William Woodall set the tone early, picking up a 6-1 victory on the top doubles court. Ryan Goetz and Chris Rodesch clinched the doubles point for UVa with a 6-4 win on court two.
In singles, Goetz cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win against Rafa Izqueirdo Luque on court four to give UVa a 2-0 lead. Woodall followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win on court six.
Montes and Söderlund were in a race to clinch, with both leading 5-0 in their second sets. Montes finished first, taking down Robin Catry 6-4, 6-0. Söderlund abandoned his match against No. 22 Alexis Galarneu while leading 6-4, 5-0.
Hoos knocked off by Hokies
The Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team had never beaten rival UVa at Klöckner Stadium. It hadn’t beaten an ACC opponent yet this season. Senior Paige Petty and a big first half changed all that Saturday.
Petty scored six times and the Hokies built an eight-goal halftime lead on their way to a 20-15 win over No. 7 Virginia.
“That win was huge for us,” said Virginia Tech coach John Sung. “Our kids played well today. We played as a team and our offense was clicking and in sync which was great to see with 10 assists on the 20 goals.”
UVa led the all-time series 24-2 going into Saturday and was 14-0 against the Hokies in Charlottesville. Tech (5-10, 1-8 ACC) had not defeated a ranked ACC opponent on the road since a 2017 win at Duke.
“Virginia Tech came hungry for a win,” said Virginia coach Julie Myers. “They played better than we did, from really the start of the game right through to the very end.”
Freshmen Mackenzie Hoag and Morgan Schwab each scored three times for the Cavaliers, who lost their fifth straight. Their 15 goals were the most Virginia has scored in an ACC game this season.
The Cavaliers (8-7, 3-7) had beaten Tech 12-10 on Feb. 27 in Blacksburg. This time around, the game was never that close.
Cavaliers fall in ACC semifinals
The fourth-seeded Virginia women’s tennis team (14-6) suffered a 4-1 loss to No. 1 North Carolina (25-0) in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Saturday in Rome, Ga. Due to inclement weather, the match was played on the indoor courts at the Rome Tennis Center.
Sophomore Natasha Subhash picked up UVa’s lone point with a win on singles court two. In doubles, North Carolina won all three courts to take the early 1-0 lead. The Tar Heels added straight-set victories on singles courts five and six to take a 3-0 lead.
Subhash won her singles match to trim the lead to 3-1. Virginia’s Hibah Shaikh took No. 23 Makenna Jones to a tiebreaker to decide their first set on court four, but Jones came away with the 8-6 win. Shaikh battled through a long second set before falling 6-4, giving the match to the Tar Heels.
UVa shuts out Syracuse
Mikayla Houge went the distance for her first complete-game shutout, helping lead the Virginia softball team earn a 6-0 victory over Syracuse on Saturday at Palmer Park.
Houge (5-9) scattered four hits and struck out three across the 7.0 innings of work. She faced three over the minimum in her outing. Kaia Oliver (7-7) suffered the loss for the Orange (17-16, 10-13 ACC) as she allowed the one run on three hits with three walks and a strikeout in 4.0 innings of work.
Virginia (15-28, 10-22 ACC) got on the board in the first, executing a double steal with Arizona Ritchie sliding in safely at the plate after Katie Goldberg eluded the tag to reach second safely.
The Cavaliers then broke things open in the fifth inning, getting a pair of RBI singles from Goldberg and Rachel Keshin around an RBI double from Donna Friedman. Virginia added two more runs in the sixth, including a solo home run from Mikaila Fox.
No. 3 Virginia sweeps races
The No. 3 Virginia rowing team competed against Navy in multiple races Saturday at the Rivanna Reservoir. The Cavaliers swept all of the races, which were 1,500 meters in length. Times were not recorded.