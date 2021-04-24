UVa roundup: Cavaliers reach ACC Tournament championship game

Hoos knocked off by Hokies

The Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team had never beaten rival UVa at Klöckner Stadium. It hadn’t beaten an ACC opponent yet this season. Senior Paige Petty and a big first half changed all that Saturday.

Petty scored six times and the Hokies built an eight-goal halftime lead on their way to a 20-15 win over No. 7 Virginia.

“That win was huge for us,” said Virginia Tech coach John Sung. “Our kids played well today. We played as a team and our offense was clicking and in sync which was great to see with 10 assists on the 20 goals.”

UVa led the all-time series 24-2 going into Saturday and was 14-0 against the Hokies in Charlottesville. Tech (5-10, 1-8 ACC) had not defeated a ranked ACC opponent on the road since a 2017 win at Duke.

“Virginia Tech came hungry for a win,” said Virginia coach Julie Myers. “They played better than we did, from really the start of the game right through to the very end.”

Freshmen Mackenzie Hoag and Morgan Schwab each scored three times for the Cavaliers, who lost their fifth straight. Their 15 goals were the most Virginia has scored in an ACC game this season.