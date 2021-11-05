UVa roundup: Cavaliers reach ACC finals in field hockey and women's soccer

Virginia went up 2-1 in the strokes, but Louisville came back to tie it at 3-3. Both teams made their fifth attempt to send it to sudden death. Louisville shot first in the extra strokes, with Virginia goaltender Tyler Kennedy stopping an attempt by Charlie van Oirschot. Laura Janssen, who had made UVa’s first attempt in the initial shootout, was first on the line again for the Cavaliers and converted her attempt to win the game.

Hoos lead Longhorns

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team (2-0) took the lead on the final event of the first day to take a 103-102 lead over No. 2 Texas (2-0) heading into Saturday’s competition. The Cavalier men trail the Longhorns, 156-49.

Coming down to the final event of the afternoon, the UVa women needed to go first and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay to take the lead heading into Saturday. The group of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Alex Walsh set a pool record with a 3:14.14 to win the event.

Kate Morris, Ella Nelson, Ella Bathurst and Reilly Tiltmann, respectively, just out-touched Texas with a 3:19.85 to take third and give the Cavaliers the 103-102 advantage.

“Great day for both our men and our women,” Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. “It was special to be able to celebrate our women’s national championship to start off the meet and unveil our new banner, and to do it while Texas is here. It is rare that a college dual meet has two of the top teams in the country battling it out with multiple national champions and multiple Olympians. It is just a special time and competition to have them here in our pool and welcoming fans back in the facility. It was a great environment and our team really fed off that.”