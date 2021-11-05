UVa roundup: Cavaliers reach ACC finals in field hockey and women's soccer

The top-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team secured a spot in the ACC Tournament championship match with a 1-0 victory over No. 24 Clemson in the semifinals on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The Cavaliers (16-1-2) will face either Florida State or Wake Forest in Sunday’s final. Kick is set for 1 p.m. on ESPNU.
Diana Ordoñez scored the lone goal of the game for Virginia in the 48th minute. Haley Hopkins had the assist on the goal.
Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory earned the clean sheet and improved to 66-16-13. She is now three wins shy of tying the UVa career mark of 69 set by Morgan Stearns.
“It was tough match against a good team tonight," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "They’re organized and hard to break down. At halftime, we felt we were in good positions to create some things but couldn’t get the final pass. We had a lot of overlaps that didn’t connect. We had people doing the right things, getting in the box and making good runs, but we couldn’t execute them. Haley had a great run and pass and once we got that first goal it settled us down.”
Cavaliers reach ACC final
The No. 5 seed Virginia field hockey team eliminated top-seeded Louisville from the ACC Tournament on Friday with a 2-1 shootout victory in the semifinals at J.S. Coyne Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y.
The Cavaliers (12-7) advance to Sunday’s championship match, where they will face No. 3 North Carolina (12-6). That game begins at 12 p.m.
Ahead of the postseason, Virginia coach Michele Madison put more of an emphasis on working on overtime situations and shootouts in practice.
That decision paid big dividends Friday.
“We told them the first day that in order to win a championship, we're gonna have to win an overtime and a shootout," Madison said. "And then at the end of the season, we realized that we were only losing our overtimes. So we were like, let's practice overtime. So we practiced overtimes and shootouts and then when it came to today, I think they felt prepared and confident and they took care of business."
The Cavaliers got on the board first when Rachel Robinson shot a penalty stroke into the upper corner of the cage with 7:06 remaining in the first half to give UVa a 1-0 lead.
Louisville went hard on the attack in the third quarter, but still could not get on the board. The Cardinals finally struck paydirt five minutes into the fourth quarter, scoring on a penalty corner.
Virginia appeared to re-take the lead with 4:36 remaining in the game when a shot by Robinson went into the cage, but the play was reviewed and the goal overturned because of obstruction. Neither team managed a shot in the overtime periods, forcing the shootout.
Virginia went up 2-1 in the strokes, but Louisville came back to tie it at 3-3. Both teams made their fifth attempt to send it to sudden death. Louisville shot first in the extra strokes, with Virginia goaltender Tyler Kennedy stopping an attempt by Charlie van Oirschot. Laura Janssen, who had made UVa’s first attempt in the initial shootout, was first on the line again for the Cavaliers and converted her attempt to win the game.
Hoos lead Longhorns
The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team (2-0) took the lead on the final event of the first day to take a 103-102 lead over No. 2 Texas (2-0) heading into Saturday’s competition. The Cavalier men trail the Longhorns, 156-49.
Coming down to the final event of the afternoon, the UVa women needed to go first and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay to take the lead heading into Saturday. The group of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Alex Walsh set a pool record with a 3:14.14 to win the event.
Kate Morris, Ella Nelson, Ella Bathurst and Reilly Tiltmann, respectively, just out-touched Texas with a 3:19.85 to take third and give the Cavaliers the 103-102 advantage.
“Great day for both our men and our women,” Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo said. “It was special to be able to celebrate our women’s national championship to start off the meet and unveil our new banner, and to do it while Texas is here. It is rare that a college dual meet has two of the top teams in the country battling it out with multiple national champions and multiple Olympians. It is just a special time and competition to have them here in our pool and welcoming fans back in the facility. It was a great environment and our team really fed off that.”