UVa roundup: Cavaliers rally past Penn State to reach NCAA quarterfinals

The Virginia women’s soccer team would not be denied on Sunday in its NCAA Tournament match with Penn State.

UVa rallied from one-goal deficits twice in the second half to force overtime, then Haley Hopkins put the Hoos ahead for good with a goal in the extra season as Virginia topped Penn State 3-2 to earn a spot in the NCAA quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers (16-3-3) advance to face either Northwestern or UCLA for a spot in the College Cup.

“[The team] had a tremendous amount of grit. What a performance,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “This is a very good team we just beat, and I give them a lot of credit. Our players really dug deep. We played well in the first half. We gave up that goal, which was a little disappointing, but we really pushed it in the second half and the overtime. We created a lot of chances and really raised our level.”

Virginia fell behind in the 30th minute when Penn State’s Payton Linnehan scored to give the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead. The Cavaliers found the equalizer in the 74th minute Jill Flammia scored on a put back.

Penn State went ahead again with less than 10 minutes to go in regulation when Amelia White scored on an assist from Linnehan.

But again, Virginia had an answer.

With just over two minute remaining, the Hoos leveled the match for a second time when Maya Carter scored on a header off a nice cross from Maggie Cagle to force overtime.

Cagle came up big again in the overtime session when she delivered a cross to Hopkins, who scored her fifth game-winning goal of the season.

UVa eliminated from NCAA Tournament

For the second-consecutive match, the No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team (10-4-5) suffered a heartbreaking loss in penalty kicks.

This time, the Cavaliers fell to No. 9 Marshall (11-3-3) in a shootout in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after the teams battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

Phil Horton gave Virginia a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 28th minute before Marshall got the equalizer from Matthew Bell in the 66th minute. After neither team could find the back of the net again in regulation and overtime, the match went to penalty kicks.

Marshall converted all five of its penalty kicks to advance and end the Cavaliers’ season.

“We did a lot of things right today against a very good team. We were just lacking that second goal, and we had the chances to do that,” said Virginia coach George Gelnovatch, whose team also lost to Syracuse in penalty kicks in the ACC Tournament semifinals. “I knew when the bracket came out that Marshall is a very good team. They have a lot of pieces left from their national championship team a couple years ago. I think that game probably could have been a quarterfinal or national semifinal match and I give Marshall a lot of credit.”

Hoos shine at Tennessee Invite

Senior Kate Douglass improved her own American record in the 200-yard breaststroke to lead five wins for the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams on the final night at the Tennessee Invitational.

The UVa women finished 4-0 on the weekend with wins over Tennessee (242-145), Michigan (244-142) and North Carolina (235-149). Virginia’s men finished 2-1 with wins over Michigan (192.5-183.5) and North Carolina (208-168), and a loss to Tennessee (122-265).

Freshman Sophia Knapp kicked off the final night with her first collegiate win, placing first in the 1650-yard freestyle. Douglass earned her second win of the weekend with her 200-yard breaststroke title and sophomore Gretchen Walsh won her third event with the 100-yard freestyle title. Junior Abby Harter took first in the 200-yard butterfly and the Cavalier women won the 400-yard freestyle relay to cap off the night.

Cavaliers drop home finale

The Virginia volleyball team fell 25-21, 25-23, 27-25, to Wake Forest in its final home contest of 2022 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) were led by Abby Tadder, who tied for a match-high 14 kills and hit .346 on the right pin. Setter Gabby Easton finished with a match-high 35 assists as both teams logged 44 kills each.

Mattison Matthews (9 kills, .375 Hit%), Grace Turner (11 kills, 4 blocks) and Veresia Yon (6 blocks) also contributed for the Hoos, who travel to N.C. State (14-13, 8-8 ACC) on Wednesday. First serve from Reynolds Coliseum is set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.