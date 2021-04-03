UVa roundup: Cavaliers' rally falls short against Fighting Irish

After falling behind by six goals, the No. 7 Virginia women’s lacrosse team used a 5-0 run to get within striking distance, but could not complete the comeback in a 12-10 loss to No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (8-3, 3-3 ACC) trailed by one goal at the break, but the Fighting Irish (6-2, 3-2 ACC) opened the second half on a 5-0 run to build a 10-4 lead. Virginia fought back, using a 5-0 run of its own to cut the deficit to one, 11-10, with 6:31 to play but could not find the equalizer.

“It was a battle from the opening whistle," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "I thought Notre Dame played two consistent halves. We had not a great first half, but a better second half. We dug a ditch that turned out to be a little too big in the end for us to come up with the win."

Ashlyn McGovern led Virginia with three goals, while Taylor Regan and Lillie Kloak each added two goals. Defensively, Meredith Chapman had three caused turnovers and five draw controls.

Samantha Lynch led the Irish with four goals. Virginia led in shots (30-25), ground balls (16-14), draw controls (17-7) and free position goals (6-2).

"We competed for draws, ground balls and opportunities," Myers said. "We had plenty of them, we just didn’t capitalize."