UVa roundup: Cavaliers pick up run-rule win over Maryland

The Virginia softball team opened the home portion of its schedule in impressive fashion on Tuesday, earning a 10-2, run-rule win over Maryland in five innings at Palmer Park.

Virginia (13-9) got started with a two-RBI triple in the first inning from Katie Goldberg that drove in Sarah Coon and Kailyn Jones, who both drew walks to open the game.

The Cavaliers kept the scoring going with a big second inning, pushing two runs home on wild pitches before an RBI triple from Leah Boggs and another RBI single from Goldberg extended the lead to 6-0.

The UVa advantage continued to grow with a two-RBI double from Tori Gilbert and a wild pitch that brought her home and made the score 9-0 after two complete.

Maryland (9-10) got a pair of runs back in the third before the Cavaliers ended the game by run rule when Kelly Ayer delivered an RBI single up the middle in the fifth.

Goldberg went 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead the Virginia offense, which tallied nine hits and six walks.

“We had really quality at bats and took our walks early,” Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. “One thing we’ve talked about is controlling the strike zone and we did a good job of that. Most of our walks scored, so we really capitalized early and that was a positive thing to see. It was great seeing our freshmen come out and have great at bats. Kailyn Jones got a hit in her first start at home and then Kelly Ayer delivered the walk-off. There were positive things offensively and our pitching staff held them down and did what we needed to do.”

Savanah Henley (4-5) picked up the win for Virginia after allowing the two runs on three hits with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work.

Virginia opens ACC play at home this weekend when it hosts Notre Dame in a three-game series, which will kick off with a single game on Friday at 5 p.m. and continue with games at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Hoos finish second at Palmetto Intercollegiate

The Virginia men’s golf team got its spring break swing through the state of South Carolina off to a successful start by finishing second in the 15-team Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Aiken, S.C.

The Cavaliers matched tournament winner South Carolina with the best third-round score to secure their runner-up position. The Hoos and Gamecocks both shot 5-under 275 during Tuesday’s single round. South Carolina won with a score of 8-under 832, while UVa was second at 2-over 842. VCU was 10 shots behind the Cavaliers in third place.

Virginia was led by fourth-place finishes from Sam Young and George Duangmanee. Both players finished the 54-hole event at even-par 210. Jung posted a final round score of 68, while Duangmanee had the team’s best effort, shooting 3-under 67 on the par-70 Palmetto Golf Club course.

Virginia heads to Myrtle Beach next for the General Hackler Championship, which takes place March 13-14 at the Dunes Club.