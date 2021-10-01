UVa roundup: Cavaliers pick up double-OT win over Blue Devils

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team picked up a thrilling 3-2 double overtime victory over No. 20 Duke on Friday at the UVa Turf Field.
Senior Amber Ezechiels scored the game-winner with 1:42 remaining in the second overtime to lift the Cavaliers (6-3, 2-1 ACC). It was the second goal of the day for Ezechiels, who also scored the first goal on penalty corner 4:34 into the game.
The 1-0 lead held through the remainder of the first half, but the Blue Devils tied things up 1:30 into the second half when Leah Crouse scored on a rebound. The Blue Devils struck again early in the fourth quarter when Hannah Miller scored to give Duke a 2-1 lead.
Virginia senior back Makayla Gallen tied the game with eight minutes remaining in regulation, knocking in a second-chance shot after a penalty corner. Duke had a penalty corner in the final minute of regulation, but did not manage to get off a shot, sending the game into extra time and setting up Ezechiels’ heroics.
“The whole game was back and forth,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “We threw different presses at them and they threw different stuff at us. We have to keep finding new ways to attack. We went for some risk risky passes that put us in a difficult situation, but we’ll review that. Overall I’m just proud of the whole team. The team was able to adjust from four players in overtime to get back to full strength and then score goal at the end. This was this great team effort!”
Virginia continues its current four-game homestand when it hosts No. 7 Maryland on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Hoos fall at Notre Dame
The Virginia men’s soccer team fell behind 2-0 and could not recover in a 2-1 loss to Notre Dame on Friday night at Alumni Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Freshman Kome Ubogu scored in the final minute, but the Cavaliers (3-6-1, 0-4-0 ACC) could not find the equalizer in the waning seconds. Mohamed Omar and Jack Lynn each scored a goal for Notre Dame (5-4-1, 2-1-1 ACC).
Virginia took three shots in the first half, but did not have a shot in the second half until Ubogu sent a strike in over the Notre Dame keeper and just under the crossbar for the Cavaliers’ lone goal.
Notre Dame led in shots (16-4) and corners (9-2). The Irish also controlled possession for 71 percent of the game. Holden Brown finished with five saves for the Cavaliers.
Virginia returns home to host UNC Wilmington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.
Asfaw leads UVa
Taking advantage of the opportunity to race at the site of the 2021 ACC Championships, the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams competed Friday at the Joe Piane/Notre Dame Invitational at the Fighting Irish Burke Golf Course. The Cavalier men placed 21st while the UVa women were 22nd.
Junior Rohann Asfaw was the Cavaliers’ top finisher in the Men’s Blue 5-Mile competition, placing 16th with a time of 23:55.8 while freshman Colin Peattie was the team’s second-best finisher in 82nd place at 24:50.7. Junior Helena Lindsay led the Virginia women in the Women’s Blue 5k race. She was 67th at 17:14.2, while first-year Margot Appleton was 80th at 17:19.0.