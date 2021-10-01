UVa roundup: Cavaliers pick up double-OT win over Blue Devils

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team picked up a thrilling 3-2 double overtime victory over No. 20 Duke on Friday at the UVa Turf Field.

Senior Amber Ezechiels scored the game-winner with 1:42 remaining in the second overtime to lift the Cavaliers (6-3, 2-1 ACC). It was the second goal of the day for Ezechiels, who also scored the first goal on penalty corner 4:34 into the game.

The 1-0 lead held through the remainder of the first half, but the Blue Devils tied things up 1:30 into the second half when Leah Crouse scored on a rebound. The Blue Devils struck again early in the fourth quarter when Hannah Miller scored to give Duke a 2-1 lead.

Virginia senior back Makayla Gallen tied the game with eight minutes remaining in regulation, knocking in a second-chance shot after a penalty corner. Duke had a penalty corner in the final minute of regulation, but did not manage to get off a shot, sending the game into extra time and setting up Ezechiels’ heroics.