UVa roundup: Cavaliers open season with road win over Elon

The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team opened its 2022 season with a 20-11 win over Elon on Friday in Elon, N.C.

Ten different players scored in the win for the Cavaliers (1-0).

Freshman Rachel Clark led the Cavaliers with six goals in her collegiate debut. Clark was one of five players who made their UVa debut on Friday. The others were Kate Miller, Abby Jansen, Shannon Garvey and Abby Manalang.

Senior Ashlyn McGovern added a hat trick and an assist, while sophomore Morgan Schwab finished with four points on two goals and two assists.

Virginia led in shots (38-27), saves (11-9), draw controls (21-12) and ground balls (13-12). Elon’s Gillian Curran had five goals. Sophomore Aubrey Williams led UVa with seven draw controls.

Virginia returns to action on Sunday, when it hosts Cal in its home opener on at noon at Klöckner Stadium.

UVa reaches ITA quarterfinals

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team opened play at the 37th Annual ITA National Team Indoor Championships with a 4-2 victory over No. 13 Florida on Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisc.

The Cavaliers (7-0) rebounded after losing a close doubles point to pick up victories on singles courts one, four, five and six to defeat the Gators (6-1) and advance to Saturday’s 10 a.m. quarterfinal against No. 2 North Carolina.

Sophomore Emma Navarro won the clinching victory for the Cavaliers on the top singles court.

North Carolina, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, is the two-time defending champion of the event. The Cavaliers are looking for their first ITA National Team Indoor championship.

Hoos open weekend competitions

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams completed the opening day of the weekend in three different locations on Friday with strong performances from several athletes.

Mia Barnett continued a historic start to her collegiate career at the Valentine Invitational in Boston. Barnett put down a personal best time in the mile run as she placed 13th with just four collegians ahead of her time at 4:35.09. On top of besting the UVa freshman record that she set in her first attempt this season, the time ranks fourth on the Virginia all-time performance list. As of February 10, only two competitors in the country had posted a better time this season.

Jada Seaman stayed on pace with her steady upward trajectory this season at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. In the long jump she finished 11th overall with six collegians posting better marks. Seaman’s mark of 6.17m (20’3”), was her best of the season. Seaman also ran a season-best time in the 60m as she came in at 7.39, just .02 seconds shy of her personal best.

On the men’s side, Yasin Sado smashed his previous best time in the 3000m by over ten seconds in a seventh-place finish (8:02.75). Sado’s mark ranks ninth on the Virginia all-time performance list. Sado was followed by teammate Nathan Mountain who also set a personal best (8:10.22).

Tavaris Kelly set a personal best in the 60m with his time of 6.92. His new best sees him ascend to seventh on the Virginia all-time indoor performance list.