The No. 17 Virginia baseball team opened ACC play on a high note Friday evening, earning a 7-3 win over No. 14 North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The Cavaliers (13-0, 1-0 ACC) used a familiar formula to take down the Tar Heels (11-4, 0-1). UVa blew the game open with a five-run second inning, then held the UNC offense at bay with solid pitching and sound defense.

Virginia got on the board in the top of the first inning when Jake Gelof brought home Griff O’Ferrall with an RBI single, then took command in the top of the second inning, sending 10 runners to the plate and scoring five runs.

Justin Rubin got things going for UVa with a two-RBI double that plated Harrison Didawick and Ethan Anderson. O’Ferrall followed with a single to put two on for Ethan O’Donnell, who crushed a three-run blast to give Virginia a 6-0 lead. It was the eighth time this season that Virginia has scored five or more runs in an inning.

North Carolina got on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run home run from Jackson Van De Brake that trimmed the UVa lead to four. The Tar Heels looked poised to make things interesting in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs, but Virginia starter Nick Parker worked his way out of the jam by striking out two batters, then inducing an inning-ending flyout to thwart the threat.

Gelof gave the Cavaliers their seventh run of the night with a solo homer in the sixth inning. It was the 30th home run of Gelof’s college career. North Carolina got a run back in the seventh on a Van De Brake RBI single, but would get no closer.

O’Ferrall finished with three hits to lead the Virginia offense, which finished with 13 hits. Gelof had a pair of hits and drove in two runs, while Anderson and Casey Saucke each tallied two hits for the Hoos.

Reliever Angelo Tonas earned the win after tossing two innings of scoreless relief. Jake Berry pitched the final three innings for UVa and earned his second save of the season.

The Cavaliers and Tar Heels will wrap up the three-game series on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis tops Louisville

The No.13 Virginia men’s tennis team opened the weekend with a 4-2 victory over No. 26 Louisville on Friday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville, Ky.

The Cavaliers (11-4, 3-0 ACC) dropped the doubles point but picked up four singles victories to take the match. Freshman Måns Dahlberg clinched the match with a win on court five.

Louisville (9-5, 0-3 ACC) opened with wins on doubles courts one and three to take a 1-0 lead. Alex Kiefer tied the match for Virginia with a 6-0, 6-3 win on court six. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg followed with a 7-5, 6-4 win on court three. Ryan Goetz made it a 3-1 lead with a straight-set win on court four. Louisville picked up its second point with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court two.

Dahlberg had won his first set 6-3 against David Mizrahi but dropped his second 6-4. He rebounded with a 6-4 win in the third set to clinch the match.

Women’s tennis wins at UCF

The No. 11 Virginia women’s tennis team (10-3, 3-1 ACC) picked up a 4-1 victory at No. 29 UCF (6-6, 0-0 AAC) on Friday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Virginia won the doubles point and picked up two straight-set victories. Grad student Julia Adams clinched the victory with a win on the top court. Virginia returns home next weekend to host Notre Dame on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Louisville on March 19, at 10:30 a.m.