The No. 21 Virginia men’s tennis team opened ACC play with a 4-0 victory over Miami on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (9-4, 1-0 ACC) opened the match by picking up the doubles point and then swept the first sets of the singles matches. Chris Rodesch clinched the victory with a straight-set win on court one.

Women’s lacrosse roll

Ashlyn McGovern matched her career-high with seven goals to lead the No. 10 Virginia women’s lacrosse team to a 16-7 win over Clemson on a rainy Friday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

Women’s tennis wins

The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-2 road victory at No. 16 Syracuse (9-1, 3-1 ACC) on Friday.

The Cavaliers (8-3, 2-1 ACC) took the doubles point and won on singles courts three, five and six to hand the Orange their first loss of the season. Mélodie Collard won the clincher on court six.